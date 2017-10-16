Industry Veteran John Belanger Joins Brightlink IP Sales Team as EVP

Seasoned Telecom Executive to Manage Customer Portfolio, Build Relationships with Carrier Partners

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - Oct 16, 2017) - Brightlink IP, the premier IP communications provider delivering carrier-grade voice, messaging and application-based services, announces today the appointment of John Belanger as Executive Vice President. Bringing more than 35 years of telecom experience to the position, Belanger will drive global sales and oversee key customers in Brightlink IP's portfolio helping to lead business development strategy and implementation for the company.

Belanger formerly served as SVP US Domestic Sales for Peerless Network, Inc., VP North American Sales for Telarix, and SVP - Service Provider Sales for IntelePeer, Inc. His career history also includes positions with France Telecom (now Orange), MCI (acquired by Verizon) and EDS Advanced Solutions Inc (EAS) (now Advanced Solutions, an HP Company). Gaining experience through various executive-level telecom sales and analyst positions, Belanger specializes in the wholesale marketplace -- and now brings an expert, 360-degree view of the industry to Brightlink IP.

"This vantage point allows me to make the best decisions for both Brightlink and our partners as we structure deals to grow our respective businesses," states Belanger. "I look forward to the opportunity to grow together; the Brightlink IP team and I share the same values when it comes to providing unrivaled quality and value-added services to our partners. We also believe that personal relationships are a true differentiator in the marketplace; I intend to develop and nurture those valuable alliances here at Brightlink."

"With John on board, we know we're offering the best value on IP-based communications to carriers and enterprises around the globe, backed by the highest level of customer care," states Sean Dwyer, Chairman and CEO of Brightlink IP. "Hiring a company leader with extensive experience and proven dedication to customer service demonstrates company growth and staying true to our mission to provide the best services possible."

