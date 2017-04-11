Industry's First Artificial Intelligence-Based Vector Drawing Experience Now Available in CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2017

Using the power of a neural network, Corel's new LiveSketch™ tool intelligently interprets artists' hand-drawn strokes; technology disappears to unleash creativity like never before

Introducing CorelDRAW® Graphics Suite 2017, the latest version of Corel's flagship graphics software that offers designers a new, hands-on creative experience that's unlike any other vector application. With LiveSketch™, hand-drawn strokes are intelligently interpreted, adjusted, and combined with existing vector curves, making it simple to sketch and draw directly on a pen-enabled device. The industry's most powerful graphics solution built specifically for Windows, CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2017 also offers new workflow enhancements, plus support for the latest technologies including advanced stylus and touch-enabled devices, the Microsoft Surface Dial, and Ultra HD 5K monitors.

"Right from the start, vector design software has forced artists to work in a world dominated by mathematics. When you train yourself to think in terms of geometric shapes, polylines, and Bezier curves, the design process can feel removed from where your creativity began - the simple joy of drawing," explains Gérard Métrailler, Vice President of Global Products at Corel. "Taking advantage of the latest advancements in Windows hardware and the power of machine learning, the new LiveSketch tool in CorelDRAW 2017 brings the fun and creative experience of pen and paper to vector illustration for the first time. In this new creative environment, technology in effect, disappears."

The next major release following the introduction of X8, CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2017 boosts productivity with customer-requested workflow enhancements and sparks creativity with a focus on rapidly evolving technologies:

Revolutionary new LiveSketch™ tool: LiveSketch uses the power of a neural network to understand and deliver a natural vector drawing experience that replicates the feel of pen and paper. For the first time, users can free-form sketch vector curves directly on a pen-enabled device thanks to an intelligent tool that interprets and understands sketching styles, including overlapping strokes, folded lines, and even chicken scratches. Not just a creativity boost, LiveSketch also eliminates the time-consuming task of sketching on paper, scanning, and tracing to vector by enabling you to start your designs directly on screen.

Enhanced nodes, handles and vector preview: Get faster, intuitive node manipulation thanks to redesigned nodes and handles. Now, each node type is assigned a unique shape, so you can quickly identify cusp, smooth, and symmetrical nodes. Vector previews for nodes and curves have been enhanced to stand out against background colors in your design. Interactive sliders for object fills and transparencies have also been enhanced to be more visible.

New touch-friendly user interface: Use Tablet Mode to sketch on the fly and make quick adjustments using touch or a stylus. The new Touch workspace streamlines the UI to maximize the size of your drawing window. Work faster by panning and zooming in a single gesture. Automatically switch back to the desktop workspace when you re-connect the keyboard, and choose the UI configuration that works best for you in Tablet Mode.

Powerful stylus enhancements: Enjoy a more natural drawing experience and achieve expressive results with native support for the Surface Studio, Surface Pen, and Surface Dial, plus advanced support for Wacom styluses and tablets. Get instant access to relevant controls and quickly choose stylus properties. Take advantage of pressure, bearing, tilt, and rotation of your RTS-compatible stylus when using a variety of tools and effects.

Import legacy workspaces: Bring your earlier environments directly into the new CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2017 and continue designing right where you left off. Reuse CorelDRAW and Corel® PHOTO-PAINT® workspaces that were created in versions X6, X7, and X8.

Ideal for projects of any size - from logo design, to web graphics, to billboards - CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2017 includes:

CorelDRAW® 2017: Intuitive vector-illustration and page-layout application

Corel® PHOTO-PAINT® 2017: Professional image-editing application

Corel Font Manager™ 2017: Powerful font management

Corel® PowerTRACE® 2017: Bitmap-to-vector tracing utility (included in CorelDRAW 2017)

Corel® CONNECT™ 2017: Access digital content in the Content Exchange and on a local computer

Corel® Website Creator™: Website-design application

Corel® CAPTURE™ 2017: One-click screen capture utility

PhotoZoom Pro 4: Plug-in to export and enlarge digital images from Corel PHOTO-PAINT

CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2017 also includes: 10,000 clipart and digital images; 2,000 high-resolution digital photos; over 1,000 fonts; 350 professionally designed templates; 2,000 vehicle templates; over 500 interactive frames and photo frames; over 600 fountain, vector and bitmap fills; expert insights, product hints, over 5 hours of training videos and more.

For a full list of everything included in CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2017 and to download a free 15-day trial, please visit www.coreldraw.com.

Customers can choose from two flexible purchase options:

Perpetual License: Make a one-time payment and license the product permanently; available as a box or download version

Make a one-time payment and license the product permanently; available as a box or download version Subscription: Pay a monthly or annual fee to use the product; upgrades to the latest version are included as long as your subscription is active

CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2017 also gives perpetual license customers the option to sign up for the Upgrade Program, enabling them to pay one affordable yearly fee and be assured of working with the latest design tools, file compatibility, and most current technology. As long as your account is active, you'll automatically receive the latest version when it's released.

Enterprise clients can take advantage of volume licensing options and maintenance, which offers benefits including network deployment and virtualization.

CorelDRAW® Technical Suite 2017 Coming Soon

Built on the power of our new CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2017, CorelDRAW Technical Suite 2017 will deliver new enhancements to power the technical illustration workflow. CorelDRAW Technical Suite 2017 will be available in summer 2017.

Availability and Pricing

CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2017 is now available in English, German, Italian, French, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Dutch, Polish, Czech, Russian, Chinese Simplified, Chinese Traditional, Turkish, and Japanese. Download the software now at www.coreldraw.com. The full version is priced at $499 USD. Registered users of any previous version of CorelDRAW Graphics Suite may upgrade for $199 USD (excludes NFR, OEM and Academic versions). CorelDRAW Graphics Suite X8 customers can take advantage of a special upgrade price directly within their product. Subscription is available for $29.95 USD per month or $198 USD per year. Upgrade Program pricing is $99 USD per year. Commercial and educational volume licenses are also available.

