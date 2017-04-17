InEight Introduces New Simple Bundle Solutions

Solutions provide project-driven companies with tools to win bids and improve margins

SCOTTSDALE, AZ--(Marketwired - April 17, 2017) - InEight, the project technology expert, now offers InEight® Simple Bundle, which makes it easier to achieve integrated, simplified and accurate estimating and project control. InEight Simple Bundle features several options -- InEight Estimate Bundle, InEight Estimate and Control Bundle, and InEight Custom Bundle. InEight provides tailored, affordable annual software subscriptions for project-driven companies in industries such as building, infrastructure, mining, oil and gas, and utilities. Software bundles include multiple user licenses and start as low as $128 per user, per month.* Proven and powerful project cost management solutions ensure there are no project surprises with InEight Simple Bundle.

"Project success hinges on how effectively information is gathered, presented and applied. This enables companies to make informed decisions that help them win projects and improve margins," said Jake Macholtz, chief executive officer at InEight. "With more than 25 years of applied technology and field-testing experience, our team has created estimating and project management solutions that deliver proven project certainty through cutting-edge accuracy, performance and multiuser collaboration."

Each solution provides a holistic approach to accessing information, linking office functions to field functions in real time.

The InEight Estimate Bundle ($128/user/month*) helps users quickly and easily create more accurate estimates through a streamlined, benchmarked and integrated cost estimation platform. Delivering the confidence needed for project success, this solution's capabilities include efficient estimating and integration with takeoff, accounting and scheduling systems.

The InEight Estimate and Control Bundle ($188/user/month*) enables companies to control and forecast costs, budgets, man-hours and productivity to ensure successful project completion. This bundle combines estimating, benchmarking and performance, helping users to know exactly what to expect and avoid project surprises.

The InEight Custom Bundle (case-by-case pricing) offers integrated solutions for estimating, project management, performance benchmarking, office-to-field connection and more for total project control. The customized solution is built to support individual company needs.

To learn more about InEight Simple Bundle and the cost-effective solutions that make it easy to build project confidence from assessment to action, visit info.ineight.com/estimate-and-control-product-page.html.

* Subscriptions for InEight Estimate Bundle and InEight Estimate and Control Bundle are billed annually.

About InEight

InEight combines proven technology with a unified vision, delivering actionable insights and project certainty to more than 20,000 active users in more than 500 companies. Built on a history of construction and engineering excellence, InEight solutions help companies visualize, estimate, manage, control and connect all aspects of capital and maintenance projects. With customizable, integrated and field-tested solutions, InEight customers have the visibility and control required for on-budget and on-time project completion. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, U.S., InEight, an ISO 9001:2015-registered company, is a subsidiary of Kiewit Corporation (Kiewit). Kiewit, through its subsidiaries, is one of North America's largest and most respected construction and engineering organizations. For more information, please visit ineight.com.