InEight's CPO to Present at Fiatech 2017

SCOTTSDALE, AZ--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - InEight, the project technology expert, announced today that the company's chief product officer, Brad Barth, will present on the future capabilities of building information modeling (BIM) at Fiatech 2017. This conference brings together a global community of capital facilities stakeholders to learn how advanced technology can drive productivity and improve efficiency. Barth's presentation, "Unleashing the Power of BIM," will take place at 11 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, April 11 in the Grand Cypress Ballroom of the Hyatt Grand Cypress in Orlando, Florida.

Barth has more than 25 years of experience in developing technologies for project-driven companies, and he will reveal how innovative companies can go beyond BIM and traditional models. Barth will explain approaches to using interconnected solutions to link designs with project data contained in scheduling, estimating, project management and other systems. This approach allows companies to dramatically improve their workflows and gain real-time visibility into project status.

"BIM is an incredibly powerful concept, but most companies are only using it in very siloed ways, primarily to show the physical nature of the structure and the relationships of the various components within it," said Barth. "Companies must begin finding ways to integrate model data with operational project information to gain process efficiencies in high-value areas such as estimating, procurement and work planning."

Barth continued, "When companies take a collaborative approach to BIM and link the model with other project management systems, the benefits are enormous. They're able to access real-time status reporting across systems and disciplines; increase material management efficiency; view and address schedule impacts earlier in the flow; avoid rework and project delays; and compare plans with actuals in real time."

In addition to the presentation, Barth and the InEight team will be available throughout Fiatech at Booth 105 to meet with attendees to talk one on one about collaborative BIM and other ways companies can use technology to achieve project success. Attendees will be able to see demos on how InEight's proven software technology is helping companies visualize, estimate, manage, control and connect all aspects of capital and maintenance projects. The InEight solutions portfolio gives project-driven companies the visibility and control they need to avoid surprises, increase operational efficiency and improve profitability across the project life cycle.

About InEight

InEight combines proven technology with a unified vision, delivering actionable insights and project certainty to more than 20,000 active users in more than 500 companies. Built on a history of construction and engineering excellence, InEight solutions help companies visualize, estimate, manage, control and connect all aspects of capital and maintenance projects. With customizable, integrated and field-tested solutions, InEight customers have the visibility and control required for on-budget and on-time project completion. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, U.S., InEight, an ISO 9001:2015-registered company, is a subsidiary of Kiewit Corporation (Kiewit). Kiewit, through its subsidiaries, is one of North America's largest and most respected construction and engineering organizations. For more information, please visit ineight.com.