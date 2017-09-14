Inenco Chooses SnapLogic to Help Deliver Exceptional Customer Experience

Real-time, unified data achieved with SnapLogic Enterprise Integration Cloud

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 14, 2017) - SnapLogic, the leader in self-service application and data integration, today announced that energy consultancy Inenco has selected the SnapLogic Enterprise Integration Cloud to help deliver exceptional customer experience worldwide.

Operating in one of the most data rich industries in the world, Inenco collects more than 3.8 million data points each day, which helps the company develop data-driven energy solutions and provide its customers with real-time and holistic energy data. However, managing and benefiting from this data has historically been difficult.

Over the years, the IT team at Inenco built and managed various in-house systems to collect energy data from each utility site. These systems and databases were not easily mapped to retrieve data pertinent to business users and customers. Data residing in those systems also came in different formats, resulting in tremendous time and effort for IT to transform data into a single, standardized format, and to eliminate data duplication.

This made it near impossible for business users across the organization to have a consolidated view of information to effectively manage day-to-day internal operations, to develop energy strategies and recommendations, or to provide customers with real-time energy data in their client portal. The inability to provide real-time rich data to fuel the organization and improve its customer experience prompted Inenco to search for an integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) solution.

SnapLogic's Enterprise Integration Cloud was selected because its modern architecture allowed the IT team to easily map out customer data between on-premises and cloud systems and feed relevant data into the client portal, ultimately helping to optimize the company's client portal experience.

With SnapLogic, Inenco dramatically reduced the time and effort spent on integration projects. Snaps allowed them to automate data integrations between data management systems and Microsoft Dynamics CRM. Business users now have complete visibility of their customers in Microsoft Dynamics CRM and can develop ad-hoc sales and marketing reports with real-time customer data.

"Although the myriad of systems we used kept the organization running as usual, the backend office was inheriting an increasing technical debt. Now with SnapLogic we're able to feed our client portal with rich data round-the-clock, enabling customers to gain the right insights on how to improve their utility consumption," said Paul Scarborough, Head of Marketing at Inenco. "SnapLogic has become integral to our business in translating the numerous data sources coming in. As the flow of data within the business continues to grow, we have no doubt that SnapLogic will be able to perform and get the right information where it needs to be."

SnapLogic's Enterprise Integration Cloud accelerates data and process flow across cloud and on-premises applications, data warehouses, big data streams, and IoT deployments. Unlike traditional integration software that requires painstaking, hand-crafted coding by teams of developers, SnapLogic makes it fast and easy to create scalable data pipelines that get the right data to the right people at the right time. Codeless integration eliminates "technical debt" while enabling analysts, data scientists, and business users to create integrations in hours using visual drag-and-drop software. Under the hood, SnapLogic's powerful data streaming architecture delivers real-time processing with high throughput for faster data movement across the enterprise.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the global leader in self-service integration. The company's Enterprise Integration Cloud makes it fast and easy to connect applications, data, and devices with no coding. Hundreds of customers across the Global 2000 -- including Adobe, AstraZeneca, Box, GameStop, Verizon, and Wendy's -- rely on SnapLogic to automate business processes, accelerate analytics and drive digital transformation. SnapLogic was founded by data industry veteran Gaurav Dhillon and is backed by blue-chip investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Capital One, Ignition Partners, Microsoft, Triangle Peak Partners, and Vitruvian Partners. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

Connect with SnapLogic via our blog, Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.