Infectious Diseases in the Immunocompromised Host -- A Dynamic Landscape with Challenges for Clinical Development

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - October 12, 2017) - In this live webinar medical experts from Medpace will discuss infectious diseases in the immunocompromised host -- with a focus on hematologic malignancies and hematopoietic cell transplantation patients -- and the unique challenges for clinical development.

Join Hervé Momméja-Marin, MD, and Anibal Calmaggi, MD, Senior Medical Directors of Infectious Diseases & Vaccines as well as Gregory Hale, MD, Senior Medical Director of Hematology & Oncology for an informative session on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 11am EDT (3pm GMT).

Key topics for discussion will include:

New therapeutic approaches for hematologic malignancies and their impact on the immune system

Changes in the incidence, nature, epidemiology, timing, and resistance profile of selected opportunistic infections observed with the new treatment modalities

Identification of the growing current unmet medical needs in the field of infections in these immunocompromised hosts

Challenges in the design and implementation of development programs aimed at addressing these emerging unmet medical needs

Recent changes in antitumor therapy and hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT, or bone marrow transplantation) are affecting the pattern of immunosuppression previously known in this patient population. The shift from myeloablative treatment of leukemia, as well as conditioning regimen for HCT, to a more targeted or immunomodulatory approach, combined with the increasing indications and number of unconventional graft sources, are affecting a shift from depletion of the innate immune system (intense neutropenia followed by relative lymphopenia recovering within a few months), to a depletion of the specific immune system (targeting B or T cell depending on the regimen) for longer periods of time. These changes in hemato-oncology therapeutics are leading to changes in the nature (e.g., from bacterial to viral), pathophysiology (e.g., reactivation versus or combined with primary infection), incidence of, and therapeutic approach for infections in this patient population. Furthermore, the timing of these infections is starting to shift from those defined during the meyloablative era. Following a worldwide increase in resistant bacteria, the emergence of multi-drug resistant strains has also affected hematological wards, including the HCT setting. The clinical impact of resistant bacteria is worrisome, with an increasing mortality of infections produced by these strains.

For more information about this complimentary event, visit: Infectious Diseases in the Immunocompromised Host -- A Dynamic Landscape with Challenges for Clinical Development

