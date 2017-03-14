INFINIDAT Books Record Year in 2016 with 144 Percent Year-over-Year Growth

Sales in Enterprise Data Storage Soar as Evidenced by 374 Percent Growth in the United Kingdom, and Growing Market Traction in Healthcare and Life Sciences, Financial Services, Telecom and Cloud Services

WALTHAM, MA--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - INFINIDAT, a leading provider of enterprise data storage solutions, today announced that it ended fiscal 2016 with record year-over-year global revenue growth. The dramatic rise in demand is based on the increasing need for faster access to greater volumes of data for advanced analytics on real-world workloads particularly in data-driven key vertical markets such as healthcare, financial services, telecommunications and cloud services.

As evidence of the company's strong 144 percent year-over-year global growth and growing customer base, INFINIDAT is revolutionizing the traditional storage array to exceed the needs of ever-changing and increasing workloads including AI and machine learning with its flash-optimized storage solution.

"2016 was a significant year for INFINIDAT, our customers and partners, including the overall enterprise storage market," said Moshe Yanai, INFINIDAT Founder and CEO. "Today's world is fueled by data, and companies across every industry are struggling to effectively manage the massive volume and changing nature of data for actual value creation for their customers. At INFINIDAT, we've solved this challenge with a next generation approach. Our solution provides the industry's highest performance, reliability, scalability, and reduced total cost of ownership needed to fully exploit data in a way that enables organizations to better position themselves for the next evolution of business. We are happy to see that our solution is resonating with the market and are looking forward to another remarkable year."

INFINIDAT Raises Bar in Enterprise Data Storage Solutions; Ships Over an Exabyte of Capacity

In Q4, INFINIDAT released version 3.0 of its InfiniBox™ flash-optimized storage system. To date, the company has now shipped over an exabyte of capacity with the InfiniBox. New features include scalability to multiple petabytes of effective storage capacity in a single rack--faster than all-flash performance for real-world workloads and enhanced performance analytics, further enhancing the system's ability to handle data at scale.

In recent customer benchmarks, the flash-optimized InfiniBox storage array proved to be faster than all-flash arrays with real-world, mission critical workloads. InfiniBox 3.0 contains patented algorithms that automatically keep the hottest data on the fastest media at all times, and with as much as three terabytes of DRAM and over 200 TB of flash, both reads and writes are optimized.

Contributing to the success of INFINIDAT's technology are the company's 125 filed patents, with 65 granted to date, 14 of which were granted within the last year.

Achievements in International Expansion, Customer Growth and Vertical Alignment

In addition to innovation acceleration, INFINIDAT expanded its global footprint with momentum in France and Germany, while the United Kingdom closed 2016 with an impressive 374 percent year-over-year growth. The company opened offices across EMEA, Asia Pacific and North America, including its new state-of-the-art North America headquarters located in Waltham, Massachusetts.

The company showed continued strength across all vertical market segments in 2016 with 42 percent of total bookings coming from new customers. INFINIDAT made significant strides in healthcare and life sciences adding customers such as the University of Rochester Medical Center (USA). Other new customers in 2016 include Cedacri (Italy) and Progressive (Denmark).

"Our job is to provide high-availability and quick response data to our healthcare system providers around the clock," said Rodney Wicks, Senior SAN Engineer of University of Rochester Medical Center. "We chose INFINIDAT as our next generation storage platform to help us meet some of our performance and reliability goals that are demanded by our users and patients."

Gartner Names INFINIDAT Visionary Second Year in a Row

Gartner named INFINIDAT a "Visionary" in its 2016 Magic Quadrant for General-Purpose Disk Arrays for the second year in a row. INFINIDAT's inclusion in the report is a testament to the company's revenue and installed base growth, InfiniBox's performance, ease of use and pricing compared to traditional high-end storage systems. The company was also awarded Boston Properties' Innovation in Design Award for INFINIDAT's new Waltham, Massachusetts headquarters.

For more information on INFINIDAT and its enterprise storage products, visit INFINIDAT.com.

Connect with Company Info:

About INFINIDAT: http://www.infinidat.com/about/

INFINIDAT Blog: http://www.infinidat.com/blog/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/infinidat

See us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/infinidat

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/infinidat

About INFINIDAT

Companies who acquire, store and analyze the most data achieve the greatest competitive advantage. INFINIDAT helps clients achieve competitive business advantage at a disruptive price point by delivering 1M IOPS of performance, 99.99999% reliability and from 115 terabytes to multiple petabytes of effective capacity in a single 42U rack. Automated provisioning, management, and application integration provide a system that is incredibly efficient and easy to deploy and manage. INFINIDAT is changing the paradigm of enterprise storage while reducing capital requirements, operational overhead, and complexity. INFINIDAT: Storing the Future.