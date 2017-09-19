INFINIDAT Boosts Agility and Supports Fast-Paced Growth for US Signal

INFINIDAT's faster-than-all-flash storage system helps IT solutions provider reduce costs while improving capacity, performance, and scalability

WALTHAM, MA--(Marketwired - Sep 19, 2017) - INFINIDAT, the market's leading independent provider of petabyte-scale data storage systems, today announced that IT solutions provider US Signal has selected the Faster than All-Flash InfiniBox™ as their premier storage platform, hosting their customers' most critical workloads and datasets. US Signal chose INFINIDAT to enable business growth and keep up with customer needs by eliminating the compromises between capacity, performance, scalability, and cost it was experiencing with its current vendor.

Due to the exponential rise in the volume and value of data that companies need to store and analyze, many companies are faced with choosing between cost, performance, and capacity when it comes to selecting their storage solutions. With INFINIDAT, customers don't have to accept these compromises.

"Before deploying the InfiniBox, our storage systems frequently experienced an imbalance of capacity and performance," said Derrin Rummelt, director of Cloud Engineering at US Signal. As US Signal started to grow, it began to feel the pain of these storage compromises, which were compounded by the unpredictable costs of adding capacity to support growth.

"As an IT solutions provider, it's vital that we have storage systems that allow us to quickly scale and adapt as our customers grow and their needs change," said Amanda Regnerus, EVP Marketing and Product Development at US Signal. "InfiniBox has provided us with an unmatched level of agility to keep pace with our customers' demands, and the cost savings we have experienced with INFINIDAT have significantly improved our competitive advantage in a highly price-sensitive market."

While some vendors' pricing models include inconsistent, incremental costs that make it difficult to budget, INFINIDAT's simplified model has freed US Signal from unpleasant, unexpected costs when it comes time to expand. With INFINIDAT, software updates are included -- eliminating the need to relicense the platform to leverage enhancements or new features.

The InfiniBox's ease of deployment and operation has resulted in markedly improved time to value for US Signal. Historically, the deployment of a new storage solution to full operational status would take months. With InfiniBox, US Signal was up and running in less than a week.

Additionally, the simplicity of the InfiniBox enables US Signal to spend significantly less time provisioning and managing storage, now spending more time focusing on its customers and their long-term IT initiatives. InfiniBox has worked so well for US Signal's customers that the managed service provider has since implemented the InfiniBox for its own internal IT operations.

About INFINIDAT

Companies who optimally acquire, store and analyze the most data achieve the greatest competitive advantage. INFINIDAT helps clients achieve a competitive business advantage at a disruptive price point by delivering enterprise storage with high performance, 7-nines reliability, and scaling up to 5 petabytes in a single 42U rack.