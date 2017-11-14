INFINITI Announces Pricing for 2018 QX80 Full-Size SUV

NASHVILLE, TN--(Marketwired - November 14, 2017) -

A distinctive, powerful full-size SUV designed to travel everywhere in luxury

New 2018 QX80 evolves INFINITI's presence in the luxury SUV segment

Luxurious cabin with quality materials, hand-crafted feel and advanced technologies

Pricing for the 2018 QX80 starts at $64,750 for the 2WD model and $67,850 with All-Mode® 4WD

INFINITI has announced pricing for the 2018 QX80 full-size SUV, which has been updated for the new model year with a redesigned exterior and an enhanced interior look and features.

"The 2018 QX80 commands a heightened flagship presence within the INFINITI portfolio," said Randy Parker, vice president, INFINITI Americas. "The updated model provides upscale luxury for all passengers, as well as a suite of advanced technologies that elevate confidence and control on any road."

The Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Prices1 (MSRP) for the 2018 INFINITI QX80 are:

Model Engine/Drive MSRP QX80 5.6-liter V8/ 2WD $64,750 USD QX80 4WD 5.6-liter V8/ 4WD $67,850 USD Destination and Handling $995



Among the enhancements to the QX80 for the 2018 model year are:

Redesigned front hood, fascia, fenders and grille and rear fascia and hatch styling

INFINITI signature headlamps & tail lamps, restructured LED fog lamps & side indicators

Reimagined 20-inch and 22-inch wheel designs

New exterior colors: Moonstone White, Mineral Black and Champagne Quartz

INFINITI-first Smart Rear View Mirror feature added to Deluxe Technology Package

INFINITI InTouch Single Display

Refined interior, including an updated shift knob and wrapped upper instrument panel with contrast stitching

New leather wrapped and stitched horn pad, door trim and seat quilting on Deluxe Technology Package

New Saddle Brown interior with new Charcoal Burl Trim

Updated Wheat (high contrast from low contrast) and Graphite interiors

Revised Theater Package

About the 2018 INFINITI QX80

Further advancing INFINITI's market-leading presence in the full-size luxury SUV segment, the 2018 QX80 takes INFINITI's 'Powerful Elegance' design language in a bold new direction, creating a powerful, contemporary and commanding aesthetic.

The QX80 stands apart with a refined and spacious cabin that features high-quality materials, a hand-crafted finish and advanced drive-assist technologies -- all combining to promote a sense of inclusive, modern luxury and set new standards for upscale sophistication.

The 2018 QX80 provides all this for seven or eight passengers, bringing a confident, modern representation of luxury to the market. Combining supreme space and utility with advanced technologies and high sophistication, the changes to the car's design -- inside and out -- more closely align the new model with the most recent INFINITI vehicles through the application of signature design cues.

The QX80 also offers a suite of advanced driver assistance features including: Backup Collision Intervention, Blind Spot Warning, Intelligent Cruise Control (Full-Speed Range), Distance Control Assist, Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Predictive Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Intervention, Lane Departure Warning and Lane Departure Prevention.

The QX80 is available as a seven or eight passenger vehicle and is offered in 2WD and 4WD versions, both of which are equipped with an advanced 400-horsepower 5.6-liter DOHC V8 engine featuring Direct Injection Gasoline and VVEL (Variable Valve Event and Lift) technology. QX80 4WD models feature INFINITI All-Mode 4WD® with computer-controlled transfer case and three settings (Auto, 4H and 4L).

With a taut yet comfort-oriented suspension and ample performance from its 5.6-liter V8 engine, the new QX80 gives drivers an assured feeling of control and confidence at the wheel.

1. MSRP excludes applicable tax, title, license and destination & handling fees of $995. Dealer sets actual price. Prices and specs are subject to change without notice.

