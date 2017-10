INFINITI Posts 17th Consecutive Sales Record; Sales Increase by 11 Percent Globally in the First Nine Months of This Year

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - October 05, 2017) -

INFINITI sold 182,884 vehicles globally so far this year, up 11%, an all-time record

INFINITI Americas (with 125,361 vehicles sold, a 16% increase), INFINITI China (with 33,804 vehicles sold, a 16% increase) with record Sept YTD

INFINITI achieved record September sales in Americas with USA & Canada with a total of 14,171 (+11%); in China with a total of 4,479 (+19%), and in Taiwan with 189 (+1%).

Sales results reflect strong portfolio and global roll-out of the new 2018 INFINITI Q50 sedans.

INFINITI has posted its 17th consecutive monthly global sales record. INFINITI sold 21,523 vehicles globally in September, an increase of 8% compared to last September, and sold 182,884 vehicles so far this year, an increase of 11% compared to same period last year. This was the best September sales month for INFINITI in the Americas (with USA & Canada), in China, and in Taiwan.

"I would like to thank the INFINITI customers around the world for their continued trust in the INFINITI brand and our products and to thank our dealers for their dedication and commitment to the business. The recent growth of INFINITI is built on the new Q50 sedan and demand for our strong SUV lineup. INFINITI has achieved very positive momentum and we will have more exciting news in the next two months with two new SUVs coming for global markets," said Roland Krueger, Chairman and Global President of INFINITI Motor Company.

INFINITI has had strong sales across its regions in 2017:

In the Americas, INFINITI sold 125,361 vehicles year-to-date, a 16% increase; in the United States, 113,714 vehicles, an 18% increase; in Canada, 9,536 vehicles, a 10% increase; and in Mexico, 1,424 vehicles. In Latin America, INFINITI sold 687 vehicles so far this year, a 4% increase

INFINITI had its best calendar year-to-date in China with 33,804 vehicles sold, an increase of 16% compared to last year

Sales momentum in Asia and Oceania remains strong, with Taiwan setting all-time sales record for year-to-date with 1,812 vehicles sold, an extraordinary increase of 40%. In Australia, 582 vehicles were sold, a 1% increase and a sales record

In Europe, INFINITI has sold 14,083 vehicles so far this year, and in the Middle East, 4,698 vehicles

About INFINITI:

INFINITI Motor Company Ltd. is headquartered in Hong Kong with representations in 50 markets around the world. The INFINITI brand was launched in 1989. Its range of premium automobiles is currently built in manufacturing facilities in Japan, the United States, United Kingdom and China. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi (near Yokohama), London, San Diego and Beijing. INFINITI is in the middle of a major product offensive. The brand has been widely acclaimed for its daring design and innovative driver-assistance technologies. From the 2016 season, INFINITI is a technical partner of the Renault Sport Formula One team, contributing its expertise in hybrid performance.

More information about INFINITI and its industry-leading technologies can be found at www.infiniti.com. You can also follow INFINITI on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

