INFINITI Reports All-Time Record Sales in the U.S.

2016 2015 % Change December Sales 18,198 15,093 20.6 Total Sales 138,293 133,498 3.6

INFINITI today reported sales of 18, 198 vehicles in the U.S. during December, an increase of 21 percent, making this its all-time greatest sales month. For the year, INFINITI also reached a record level with 138,293 vehicles sold, an increase of four percent over 2015.

Sales of the QX50 luxury crossover increased 39 percent with 2,026 vehicles delivered -- its best sales month in its history and an increase of 210 percent for the year. Sales of the QX70 performance crossover increased 56 percent to 1,086. Both the INFINITI QX60 and QX80 had their best ever year. Overall, INFINITI crossovers and sport utility vehicle sales increased 16 percent for the month.

With 5,794 vehicles delivered, sales of the Q50 sports sedan were up 24 percent, making it the best December and highest calendar year total for the model ever. Sales of the all-new Q60 sports coupe increased 24 percent with 1,018 vehicles delivered for its best month since 2011. Overall INFINITI coupes and sedans were up 28 percent for the month.

Dec Dec Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2016 2015 % chg 2016 2015 % chg INFINITI Total 18,198 15,093 20.6 138,293 133,498 3.6 Q40 0 31 --- 59 8,605 -99.3 Q50 5,794 4,678 23.9 44,007 43,874 0.3 Q60 1,018 290 251.0 3,970 3,949 0.5 Q70 580 786 -26.2 5,872 8,449 -30.5 QX30 740 0 --- 2,259 0 --- QX50 2,026 1,453 39.4 16,973 5,468 210.4 QX60 4,928 4,987 -1.2 42,120 41,770 0.8 QX70 1,086 697 55.8 6,261 5,737 9.1 QX80 2,026 2,171 -6.7 16,772 15,646 7.2 Car 7,392 5,785 27.8 53,908 64,877 -16.9 CUV/SUV 10,806 9,308 16.1 84,385 68,621 23.0

