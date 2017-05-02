INFINITI Reports April Sales in the U.S.

NASHVILLE, TN--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) -

2017 2016 % Change April Sales 10,797 10,432 3.5 Total Sales 54,358 43,092 26.1

INFINITI today reported sales of 10,797 vehicles in the U.S. during April, an increase of 3.5 percent for the month and an increase of 26 percent for the year.

The QX80 premium full-size SUV had its best April, with an increase of 28 percent. The QX70 performance crossover had an increase of 39 percent with 506 vehicles delivered. Overall, INFINITI crossovers and sport utility vehicle sales increased 15 percent for the month.

Sales of the all-new Q60 sports coupe increased to 744 vehicles.

Apr Apr Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2017 2016 % chg 2017 2016 % chg INFINITI Total 10,797 10,432 3.5 54,358 43,092 26.1 Q40 0 4 -100.0 0 52 -100.0 Q50 2,559 3,670 -30.3 13,009 15,538 -16.3 Q60 744 94 691.5 4,115 503 718.1 Q70 443 547 -19.0 2,405 2,110 14.0 QX30 1,208 0 --- 7,740 0 --- QX50 1,197 1,401 -14.6 5,515 5,303 4.0 QX60 2,804 3,311 -15.3 11,472 12,318 -6.9 QX70 506 364 39.0 3,411 2,173 57.0 QX80 1,336 1,041 28.3 6,691 5,095 31.3 Car 3,746 4,315 -13.2 19,529 18,203 7.3 CUV/SUV 7,051 6,117 15.3 34,829 24,889 39.9

About INFINITI

INFINITI Motor Company Ltd. is headquartered in Hong Kong with sales operations in over 50 countries. The INFINITI brand was launched in 1989. Its range of premium automobiles is currently built in manufacturing facilities in Japan, the United States, United Kingdom and China. INFINITI plans to also expand manufacturing into Mexico by 2017. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi near Yokohama, London, San Diego and Beijing.

INFINITI is in the middle of a major product offensive. The brand has been widely acclaimed for its daring design and innovative driver-assistance technologies. From the 2016 season, INFINITI is a technical partner of the Renault Sport Formula 1® team, contributing its expertise in hybrid performance.

More information about INFINITI and its industry leading technologies can be found at http://www.INFINITI.com/. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

