INFINITI Reports October Sales

NASHVILLE, TN--(Marketwired - November 01, 2017) -

2017 2016 % Change October Sales 10,296 11,208 -8.1 Total Sales 124,010 107,983 14.8

INFINITI today reported sales of 10,296 luxury automobiles in October. For the year, deliveries of INFINITI vehicles are up 15 percent to 124,010.

The Q60 sports coupe was up 25 percent in October to 909, while the QX50 premium crossover had its best October ever with deliveries of 1,307, an increase of more than 18 percent. The QX60 seven-passenger luxury crossover was up 10 percent for the month to 3,227.

Oct Oct Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2017 2016 % chg 2017 2016 % chg INFINITI Total 10,296 11,208 -8.1 124,010 107,983 14.8 Q40 0 0 --- 0 59 -100.0 Q50 2,791 3,689 -24.3 30,867 34,852 -11.4 Q60 909 725 25.4 9,065 2,138 324.0 Q70 378 451 -16.2 4,986 4,946 0.8 QX30 671 723 -7.2 12,652 1,046 1109.6 QX50 1,307 1,106 18.2 13,450 13,505 -0.4 QX60 3,227 2,929 10.2 32,587 33,996 -4.1 QX70 151 371 -59.3 6,318 4,433 42.5 QX80 862 1,214 -29.0 14,085 13,008 8.3 Car 4,078 4,865 -16.2 44,918 41,995 7.0 CUV/SUV 6,218 6,343 -2.0 79,092 65,988 19.9

About INFINITI

INFINITI Motor Company Ltd. is headquartered in Hong Kong with sales operations in over 50 countries. The INFINITI brand was launched in 1989. Its range of premium automobiles is currently built in manufacturing facilities in Japan, the United States, United Kingdom and China. INFINITI plans to also expand manufacturing into Mexico by 2017. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi near Yokohama, London, San Diego and Beijing.

INFINITI is in the middle of a major product offensive. The brand has been widely acclaimed for its daring design and innovative driver-assistance technologies. From the 2016 season, INFINITI is a technical partner of the Renault Sport Formula 1® team, contributing its expertise in hybrid performance.

More information about INFINITI and its industry leading technologies can be found at http://www.infinti.com/. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/11/1/11G147286/Images/2018_INFINITI_Q60-be0b9d988b93959b8da61736c485806a.jpg