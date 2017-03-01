INFINITI Reports Record February Sales

NASHVILLE, TN--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) -

2017 2016 % Change February Sales 13,737 10,371 32.5 Total Sales 25,295 18,885 33.9

INFINITI today reported sales of 13,737 vehicles in the U.S. during February, an increase of 33 percent, an all-time record February for the brand.

The QX80 premium full-size SUV also had its best February, with an increase of 9 percent to 1,623 vehicles delivered. The QX30 premium active crossover had a record month since it arrived in showrooms last September with 2,414 vehicles delivered. Overall, INFINITI crossovers and sport utility vehicle sales increased 43 percent for the month.

Sales of the all-new Q60 sports coupe increased 371 percent to 810 vehicles. Overall, INFINITI coupes and sedans were up 15 percent for the month.

Feb Feb Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2017 2016 % chg 2017 2016 % chg INFINITI Total 13,737 10,371 32.5 25,295 18,885 33.9 Q40 0 16 -100.0 0 26 -100.0 Q50 3,444 3,364 2.4 6,650 6,278 5.9 Q60 810 172 370.9 1,542 304 407.2 Q70 414 494 -16.2 890 986 -9.7 QX30 2,414 0 --- 3,572 0 --- QX50 1,388 1,396 -0.6 2,594 2,390 8.5 QX60 2,658 2,730 -2.6 4,847 5,102 -5.0 QX70 986 712 38.5 842 436 93.1 QX80 1,623 1,487 9.1 1,828 1,148 59.2 Car 4,668 4,046 15.4 9,082 7,595 19.6 CUV/SUV 9,069 6,325 43.4 16,213 11,291 43.6

About INFINITI

INFINITI Motor Company Ltd. is headquartered in Hong Kong with sales operations in over 50 countries. The INFINITI brand was launched in 1989. Its range of premium automobiles is currently built in manufacturing facilities in Japan, the United States, United Kingdom and China. INFINITI plans to also expand manufacturing into Mexico by 2017. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi near Yokohama, London, San Diego and Beijing.

INFINITI is in the middle of a major product offensive. The brand has been widely acclaimed for its daring design and innovative driver-assistance technologies. From the 2016 season, INFINITI is a technical partner of the Renault Sport Formula 1® team, contributing its expertise in hybrid performance.

More information about INFINITI and its industry leading technologies can be found at http://www.INFINITI.com/. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

