INFINITI Reports Record January Sales

2017 2016 % Change January Sales 11,558 8,514 35.8 Total Sales 11,558 8,514 35.8

INFINITI today reported sales of 11,558 vehicles in the U.S. during January, an increase of 36 percent, an all-time record January for the brand.

The QX80 premium full-size SUV also had its best January, with an increase of 50 percent to 1,749 vehicles delivered. The QX30 premium active crossover had its best month since it arrived in showrooms last September with 1,158 vehicles delivered. Overall, INFINITI crossover and sport utility vehicle sales increased 44 percent for the month.

With 3,206 vehicles delivered, the Q50 sports sedan was up 10 percent. Sales of the all-new Q60 sports coupe increased 455 percent to 732 vehicles. Overall, INFINITI coupes and sedans were up 24 percent for the month.

Jan Jan Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2017 2017 % chg 2017 2017 % chg INFINITI Total 11,558 8,514 35.8 11,558 8,514 35.8 Q40 0 10 -100.0 0 10 -100.0 Q50 3,206 2,914 10.0 3,206 2,914 10.0 Q60 732 132 454.4 732 132 454.4 Q70 476 492 -3.3 476 492 -3.3 QX30 1,158 0 --- 1,158 0 --- QX50 1,206 994 21.3 1,206 994 21.3 QX60 2,189 2,372 -7.7 2,189 2,372 -7.7 QX70 842 436 93.1 842 436 93.1 QX80 1,749 1,164 50.3 1,749 1,164 50.3 Car 4,414 3,548 24.4 4,3414 3,548 24.4 CUV/SUV 7,144 4,966 43.9 7,144 4,966 43.9

INFINITI Motor Company Ltd. is headquartered in Hong Kong with sales operations in over 50 countries. The INFINITI brand was launched in 1989. Its range of premium automobiles is currently built in manufacturing facilities in Japan, the United States, United Kingdom and China. INFINITI plans to also expand manufacturing into Mexico by 2017. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi near Yokohama, London, San Diego and Beijing.

INFINITI is in the middle of a major product offensive. The brand has been widely acclaimed for its daring design and innovative driver-assistance technologies. From the 2016 season, INFINITI is a technical partner of the Renault Sport Formula 1® team, contributing its expertise in hybrid performance.

More information about INFINITI and its industry leading technologies can be found at http://www.INFINITI.com/. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

