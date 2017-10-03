INFINITI Reports Record September Sales

NASHVILLE, TN--(Marketwired - October 03, 2017) -

2017 2016 % Change September Sales 12,745 11,413 11.7 Total Sales 113,714 96,775 17.5

INFINITI today reported its best September ever, with sales of 12,745 vehicles, an increase of 12 percent. For the year, INFINITI is up 17.5 percent to 113,714.

The QX50 premium crossover, with deliveries of 1,628 (increasing 34 percent), and QX60 7-passenger premium crossover, which had sales of 3,879 (up 24 percent), also had a record September. Overall, deliveries of INFINITI crossovers and sport-utility vehicles were up 31.5 percent for the month and 22 percent for the year.

Other notable increases for INFINITI in September included the Q60 sports coupe, up 53.5 percent to 763, the Q70 luxury sedan, increasing 37 percent to 550, and the QX30 premium active crossover with 1,053 deliveries, up 323 percent.

Sep Sep Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2017 2016 % chg 2017 2016 % chg INFINITI Total 12,745 11,413 11.7 113,714 96,775 17.5 Q40

0

0

---

0

59 -100.0 Q50 3,336 4.359 -23.5 28,076 31,163 -9.9 Q60 763 497 53.5 8,156 1,413 477.2 Q70 550 402 36.8 4,608 4,495 2.5 QX30 1,053 249 322.9 11,981 323 3609.3 QX50 1,628 1,215 34.0 12,143 12,399 -2.1 QX60 3,879 3,126 24.1 29,360 31,067 -5.5 QX70 321 363 -11.6 6,167 4,062 51.8 QX80 1,215 1,202 1.1 13,223 11,794 12.1 Car 4,649 5,258 -11.6 40,840 37,130 10.0 CUV/SUV 8,096 6,155 31.5 72,874 59,645 22.2

About INFINITI

INFINITI Motor Company Ltd. is headquartered in Hong Kong with sales operations in over 50 countries. The INFINITI brand was launched in 1989. Its range of premium automobiles is currently built in manufacturing facilities in Japan, the United States, United Kingdom and China. INFINITI plans to also expand manufacturing into Mexico by 2017. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi (near Yokohama), London, San Diego and Beijing.

INFINITI is in the middle of a major product offensive. The brand has been widely acclaimed for its daring design and innovative driver-assistance technologies. From the 2016 season, INFINITI is a technical partner of the Renault Sport Formula 1® team, contributing its expertise in hybrid performance.

More information about INFINITI and its industry-leading technologies can be found at www.infiniti.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/10/3/11G146161/Images/INFINITI_QX60-e031e1095e209aea9f0f503d4f4a648c.jpg