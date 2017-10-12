INFINITI to have commanding presence at Dubai International Motor Show

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - October 12, 2017) - Powerful proportions, commanding exterior design, a luxurious cabin and a hand-crafted interior will highlight the new INFINITI QX80, which will be revealed at the Dubai International Motor Show.

"INFINITI's design DNA has been scaled up for our largest SUV. The QX80 brings a new commanding presence with powerful muscularity and enhanced horizontal movement. Our designers raised the visual height of our iconic double arch grille and signature headlamps striking an unmistakable road presence."

Alfonso Albaisa, Senior Vice President, Global Design

The world premiere of the largest SUV in the INFINITI family will take place November 14 at the Dubai International Motor Show.

