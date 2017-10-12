INFINITI to have commanding presence at Dubai International Motor Show

SOURCE: Infiniti USA
October 12, 2017 08:00 ET
HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - October 12, 2017) - Powerful proportions, commanding exterior design, a luxurious cabin and a hand-crafted interior will highlight the new INFINITI QX80, which will be revealed at the Dubai International Motor Show.
"INFINITI's design DNA has been scaled up for our largest SUV. The QX80 brings a new commanding presence with powerful muscularity and enhanced horizontal movement. Our designers raised the visual height of our iconic double arch grille and signature headlamps striking an unmistakable road presence."
Alfonso Albaisa, Senior Vice President, Global Design
The world premiere of the largest SUV in the INFINITI family will take place November 14 at the Dubai International Motor Show.
ContactFor INFINITI Global Communications: Jon WalshSenior Manager, INFINITI Global Communications INFINITI Motor Company Ltd., Hong Kong Phone: +852 3948 0129Mobile: +852 9447 9705jon.walsh@infiniti.comTrevor C. HaleGeneral Manager, INFINITI Global CommunicationsHead of INFINITI Global Communications Infiniti Motor Company Ltd., Hong Kong Phone: +852 3948 0145Mobile: +852 9664 1271trevor.hale@infiniti.comFor INFINITI U.S. Communications: Vanessa BohlscheidSenior Manager, INFINITI Product and Brand Communications615-725-1457vanessa.bohlscheid@infiniti.comAileen ClarkeManager, INFINITI U.S. West Region Communications615-359-1112aileen.clarke@infiniti.comPaige PresleyManager, INFINITI U.S. East Region Communications615-725-6021paige.presley@infiniti.com
