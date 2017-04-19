InfinityQS Launches Enact -- the Future of Manufacturing Quality

Enact Quality Intelligence platform redefines quality with unparalleled visibility and operational insight, creating a key gateway for manufacturing Industry 4.0 and the Industrial Internet of Things

FAIRFAX, VA--(Marketwired - Apr 19, 2017) - InfinityQS® International, Inc. (InfinityQS), the global authority on data-driven enterprise quality, announces the launch of Enact™, a native-cloud Quality Intelligence platform that revolutionizes the role of quality, cutting through the clutter of data to deliver tailored, strategic operational insights necessary to improve competitive position and financial viability. It gives manufacturers the power to enact a global transformation of their processes and product quality, and creates a gateway for them to embrace Industry 4.0 and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

"Today, access to information is the expectation in every role in manufacturing," said Michael Lyle, President and CEO, InfinityQS. "But the sheer volume of data can be overwhelming. By creating a new way of collecting, analyzing, and summarizing data, and delivering actionable intelligence, Enact propels businesses to a level of quality knowledge that produces real business results, fast."

Enact helps users intuitively process critical quality data that today's modern manufacturing operations require. Advances in mobile and cloud computing, automation, and the IIoT enable Enact to aggregate data from disparate sources and input methods, uncover strategic information, and prioritize enterprise-wide quality activities. Manufacturers finally have the ability to see the "big picture" view of quality across all of their plants, production lines, products, and shifts.

Lyle continued, "There are three fundamental drivers of the factory of the future: upstream and downstream system integration, centralized data from across the enterprise, and powerful analytics that can be used to transform operations. This is exactly what Enact provides. Enact rewrites expectations of quality intelligence for manufacturers and helps them see the entire enterprise -- information that has never before been available. This insight instigates change and can be used to drive global business transformations, readying the organization to embrace Industry 4.0, generate sustainable cost savings, and ensure long-term business success."

The Enact Quality Intelligence platform is a native-cloud product that helps managers and quality professionals easily view critical quality information across all regions and plants while using any computing device -- even a mobile phone. This visibility helps highlight how processes are running, where problems exist, and where quality resources should be engaged to generate the greatest economic benefit for the organization. In addition to providing visibility across all plants, Enact triggers real-time alarms on the shop floor and identifies opportunities for improvement that reduce costs, increase profitability, improve quality, enhance competitive position, and protect brand equity.

The Enact Quality Intelligence Platform:

Provides access anywhere, on any device, at any time. Enact delivers data access and quality visibility to any device, anywhere, and at any time, eliminating the traditional constraints of on-premises solutions.

Enact delivers data access and quality visibility to any device, anywhere, and at any time, eliminating the traditional constraints of on-premises solutions. Delivers targeted, strategic intelligence based on roles and responsibilities. On any device, Enact users automatically receive quality data and alerts customized for their specific jobs, significantly improving user efficiency. Data is delivered via a highly visual, modern, customizable dashboard that focuses on the information that each user needs.

On any device, Enact users automatically receive quality data and alerts customized for their specific jobs, significantly improving user efficiency. Data is delivered via a highly visual, modern, customizable dashboard that focuses on the information that each user needs. Works like manufacturers do. In conjunction with part recipes, the Enact Process Model provides a simple and easily understood visual layout of a company's manufacturing processes. It is an intuitive means of picturing where quality data is collected and where critical information is generated. Process Models are developed once and re-used across machines, lines and facilities, making deployments simple, fast, and inexpensive.

In conjunction with part recipes, the Enact Process Model provides a simple and easily understood visual layout of a company's manufacturing processes. It is an intuitive means of picturing where quality data is collected and where critical information is generated. Process Models are developed once and re-used across machines, lines and facilities, making deployments simple, fast, and inexpensive. Integrates easily with manufacturing systems or devices, eliminating the need to upgrade hardware. Enact supports a variety of data-collection methods, whether manual, semi-automated, or fully automated, including database queries, OPC servers, Flat file (.txt, .csv, etc.), Serial/RS-232, TCP/IP, XML files, GE iHistorian, Wonderware Live, and more.

Enact supports a variety of data-collection methods, whether manual, semi-automated, or fully automated, including database queries, OPC servers, Flat file (.txt, .csv, etc.), Serial/RS-232, TCP/IP, XML files, GE iHistorian, Wonderware Live, and more. Runs on the highly secure Microsoft Azure cloud. Enact is a modern software-as-a-service (SaaS) web application that runs on Microsoft Azure. As a cloud-based platform, Enact speeds implementation and eliminates costly, time-consuming upgrades, while enhancing data security and minimizing an organization's total cost of ownership (TCO).

Enact is a modern software-as-a-service (SaaS) web application that runs on Microsoft Azure. As a cloud-based platform, Enact speeds implementation and eliminates costly, time-consuming upgrades, while enhancing data security and minimizing an organization's total cost of ownership (TCO). Scales with the enterprise. The SaaS model provides fast, simple scalability. Manufacturers can increase or decrease the size of their implementation as needed, supporting organizations with one facility or hundreds.

Whatever the industry, Enact provides focused, system-wide visibility, in-depth intelligence, and strategic insight to support consistent process and quality improvements. With Enact, manufacturers are poised to adapt to a rapidly changing technological landscape, with a roadmap that promotes future capabilities.

To learn more about Enact, visit www.infinityqs.com/enact.

About InfinityQS International, Inc.

InfinityQS® International, Inc. is the global authority on data-driven enterprise quality. The company's Quality Intelligence solutions deliver unparalleled visibility and strategic insight across the enterprise, from the shop floor to the boardroom, enabling manufacturers to re-imagine quality and transform it from a problem into a competitive advantage. Powered by centralized analytics, InfinityQS solutions provide operational insight to enable global manufacturers to improve product quality; decrease costs and risk; maintain or improve compliance; and make strategic, data-driven business decisions. Headquartered near Washington, D.C., with offices in Seattle, London, and Beijing, InfinityQS was founded in 1989 and now services more than 2,500 clients -- from the smallest to the world's leading manufacturers -- including Ball Corporation, Boston Scientific, Graham Packaging, and Medtronic. For more information, visit www.infinityqs.com.