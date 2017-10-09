Influenster 2017 Reviewers' Choice Awards: Best In Beauty Winners Have Been Revealed

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - October 09, 2017) - Influenster, the product discovery and reviews platform, announced the winners of the Influenster 2017 Reviewers' Choice Awards: Best In Beauty today. The 70 winners were selected based on the analysis of over thirteen million organic reviews, ratings, photos, questions and answers left by members over the past twelve months. With no editors or experts to select the winners, this awards program is solely by the people, for the people, in determining the best in beauty.

"Since Influenster is a data-driven insights platform with over one million reviews generated each month, our focus on organic review activity to reveal the winners is a celebration of the power of online peer-to-peer recommendations in shaping the beauty industry," said Elizabeth Scherle, Co-Founder and President of Influenster.

Due to the surge of indie and natural beauty brands launched in the market over the past year, new award categories were created to recognize this fast-growing area of beauty. On Influenster, indie beauty experienced a 269% content growth that far outpaced that of luxury, drugstore and natural beauty. Complexion multitaskers (such as tinted moisturizers, BB creams and CC creams) showed the lowest growth in the category of face makeup, while highlighters and contouring kits both grew over 300% in terms of user-generated content. Best K-Beauty Skincare Product was also included in the mix as Korean beauty has transformed from fad to fixture in the US over the past year. Also, Best Men's Grooming Brand is a new addition to be inclusive of the $50BN male grooming industry.

Best Makeup Brush wet n wild Crease Brush Best Makeup Sponge Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge Best Luxury Liquid Eyeliner Kat Von D Tattoo Liner Best Drugstore Gel Eyeliner Maybelline Eyestudio® Lasting Drama® Gel Eyeliner Best Indie Gel Eyeliner ColourPop Swerve Crème Gel Eyeliner Pencil Best Luxury Face Primer Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Face Primer Best Drugstore Face Primer e.l.f. Cosmetics Mineral Infused Face Primer Best Luxury Foundation For Oily Skin Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place Foundation Best Luxury No-Makeup Foundation Too Faced Born This Way Foundation Best Drugstore Foundation For Oily Skin Maybelline Fit Me® Matte + Poreless Foundation Best Drugstore No-Makeup Foundation L'Oréal Paris Infallible Pro-Matte Foundation Best Luxury Mascara Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara Best Drugstore Mascara COVERGIRL LashBlast Volume Mascara Best Luxury Eyeshadow Palette Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Renaissance Eye Shadow Palette Best Drugstore Eyeshadow Palette COVERGIRL TruNaked Eyeshadow Palettes Best Indie Eyeshadow Palette Morphe Brushes 35OM - 35 Color Matte Nature Glow Eyeshadow Palette Best Luxury Matte Lipstick SEPHORA COLLECTION Cream Lip Stain Longest-Lasting Luxury Lipstick Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick Best Drugstore Matte Lipstick Milani Amore Matte Lip Crème Longest-Lasting Drugstore Lipstick NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream Best Indie Matte Lipstick Jeffree Star Velour Liquid Lipstick Longest-Lasting Indie Lipstick BITE Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick Collection Best Color Corrector Urban Decay Naked Skin Color Correcting Fluid Best Luxury Contouring Kit Anastasia Beverly Hills The Original Contour Kit Best Drugstore Contouring Kit wet n wild MegaGlo™ Contouring Palette Best Luxury Concealer tarte Shape Tape Contour Concealer Best Drugstore Concealer Maybelline Instant Age Rewind® Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Concealer Best Indie Concealer ColourPop No Filter Concealer Best Luxury Brow Product Anastasia Beverly Hills DIPBROW® Pomade Best Drugstore Brow Product NYX Micro Brow Pencil Best Indie Brow Product ColourPop Precision Brow Pencil Best Luxury Highlighting Product BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector® Pressed Highlighter Best Drugstore Highlighting Product wet n wild MegaGlo™ Highlighting Powder Best Indie Highlighting Product Jeffree Star Skin Frost Best Luxury Bronzer Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Matte Bronzer Best Drugstore Bronzer Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer Murumuru Butter Bronzer Best Luxury Lip Balm Fresh® Sugar Tinted Lip Treatment Sunscreen SPF 15 Best Drugstore Lip Balm Burt's Bees® Beeswax Lip Balm Best Luxury Face Moisturizer Origins GinZing™ Energy-Boosting Gel Moisturizer Best Drugstore Face Moisturizer Olay Complete Lotion All Day Moisturizer with SPF 15 for Normal Skin Best Acne Treatment SheaMoisture African Black Soap Clear & Balance Problem Skin Facial System Best Face Cleanser Bioré Deep Pore Charcoal Cleanser Best Hair Mask It's a 10 Miracle Hair Mask Best Luxury Anti Aging Face Product dr. brandt® microdermabrasion age defying exfoliator Best Drugstore Anti Aging Face Product L'Oréal Paris RevitaLift Anti-Wrinkle + Firming Day Cream SPF 18 Best Luxury Face Mask GLAMGLOW SUPERMUD® Clearing Treatment Best Drugstore Face Mask L'Oréal Paris Detox & Brighten Pure-Clay Mask Best Indie Face Mask LUSH Mask of Magnaminty Best Luxury Makeup Remover Clinique Take The Day Off™ Cleansing Balm Best Drugstore Makeup Remover Neutrogena® Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes Best Deodorant Dove® Advanced Care Nourished Beauty Antiperspirant Best Facial Peel SheaMoisture Superfruit Multi-Vitamin Renewal Peel Pads Best Facial SPF tarte tarteguard 30 sunscreen lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Best Eye Cream Bobbi Brown Hydrating Eye Cream Best At-Home Hair Color Revlon ColorSilk Beautiful Color™ Best Dry Shampoo Batiste™ Dry Shampoo Best Luxury Shampoo Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo Best Drugstore Shampoo TRESemmé Moisture Rich Shampoo Best Luxury Conditioner DevaCurl One Condition™ Original Daily Cream Conditioner Best Drugstore Conditioner Pantene Pro-V Daily Moisture Renewal Conditioner Best Indie Makeup Brand ColourPop Best Natural Makeup Brand Josie Maran Best Indie Haircare Brand amika Best Natural Haircare Brand OGX® Best Indie Skincare Brand Sunday Riley Best Natural Skincare Brand LUSH Best Men's Grooming Brand Gillette Best K-Beauty Skincare Product LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask Best New Drugstore Product of 2017 eos® evolution of smooth® Visibly Soft Honey Apple Lip Balm Sphere Best New Luxury Product of 2017 stila Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow

