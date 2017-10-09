Influenster 2017 Reviewers' Choice Awards: Best In Beauty Winners Have Been Revealed

|
|Best Makeup Brush
|wet n wild Crease Brush
|Best Makeup Sponge
|Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge
|Best Luxury Liquid Eyeliner
|Kat Von D Tattoo Liner
|Best Drugstore Gel Eyeliner
|Maybelline Eyestudio® Lasting Drama® Gel Eyeliner
|Best Indie Gel Eyeliner
|ColourPop Swerve Crème Gel Eyeliner Pencil
|Best Luxury Face Primer
|Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Face Primer
|Best Drugstore Face Primer
|e.l.f. Cosmetics Mineral Infused Face Primer
|Best Luxury Foundation For Oily Skin
|Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place Foundation
|Best Luxury No-Makeup Foundation
|Too Faced Born This Way Foundation
|Best Drugstore Foundation For Oily Skin
|Maybelline Fit Me® Matte + Poreless Foundation
|Best Drugstore No-Makeup Foundation
|L'Oréal Paris Infallible Pro-Matte Foundation
|Best Luxury Mascara
|Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara
|Best Drugstore Mascara
|COVERGIRL LashBlast Volume Mascara
|Best Luxury Eyeshadow Palette
|Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Renaissance Eye Shadow Palette
|Best Drugstore Eyeshadow Palette
|COVERGIRL TruNaked Eyeshadow Palettes
|Best Indie Eyeshadow Palette
|Morphe Brushes 35OM - 35 Color Matte Nature Glow Eyeshadow Palette
|Best Luxury Matte Lipstick
|SEPHORA COLLECTION Cream Lip Stain
|Longest-Lasting Luxury Lipstick
|Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick
|Best Drugstore Matte Lipstick
|Milani Amore Matte Lip Crème
|Longest-Lasting Drugstore Lipstick
|NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream
|Best Indie Matte Lipstick
|Jeffree Star Velour Liquid Lipstick
|Longest-Lasting Indie Lipstick
|BITE Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick Collection
|Best Color Corrector
|Urban Decay Naked Skin Color Correcting Fluid
|Best Luxury Contouring Kit
|Anastasia Beverly Hills The Original Contour Kit
|Best Drugstore Contouring Kit
|wet n wild MegaGlo™ Contouring Palette
|Best Luxury Concealer
|tarte Shape Tape Contour Concealer
|Best Drugstore Concealer
|Maybelline Instant Age Rewind® Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Concealer
|Best Indie Concealer
|ColourPop No Filter Concealer
|Best Luxury Brow Product
|Anastasia Beverly Hills DIPBROW® Pomade
|Best Drugstore Brow Product
|NYX Micro Brow Pencil
|Best Indie Brow Product
|ColourPop Precision Brow Pencil
|Best Luxury Highlighting Product
|BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector® Pressed Highlighter
|Best Drugstore Highlighting Product
|wet n wild MegaGlo™ Highlighting Powder
|Best Indie Highlighting Product
|Jeffree Star Skin Frost
|Best Luxury Bronzer
|Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Matte Bronzer
|Best Drugstore Bronzer
|Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer Murumuru Butter Bronzer
|Best Luxury Lip Balm
|Fresh® Sugar Tinted Lip Treatment Sunscreen SPF 15
|Best Drugstore Lip Balm
|Burt's Bees® Beeswax Lip Balm
|Best Luxury Face Moisturizer
|Origins GinZing™ Energy-Boosting Gel Moisturizer
|Best Drugstore Face Moisturizer
|Olay Complete Lotion All Day Moisturizer with SPF 15 for Normal Skin
|Best Acne Treatment
|SheaMoisture African Black Soap Clear & Balance Problem Skin Facial System
|Best Face Cleanser
|Bioré Deep Pore Charcoal Cleanser
|Best Hair Mask
|It's a 10 Miracle Hair Mask
|Best Luxury Anti Aging Face Product
|dr. brandt® microdermabrasion age defying exfoliator
|Best Drugstore Anti Aging Face Product
|L'Oréal Paris RevitaLift Anti-Wrinkle + Firming Day Cream SPF 18
|Best Luxury Face Mask
|GLAMGLOW SUPERMUD® Clearing Treatment
|Best Drugstore Face Mask
|L'Oréal Paris Detox & Brighten Pure-Clay Mask
|Best Indie Face Mask
|LUSH Mask of Magnaminty
|Best Luxury Makeup Remover
|Clinique Take The Day Off™ Cleansing Balm
|Best Drugstore Makeup Remover
|Neutrogena® Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes
|Best Deodorant
|Dove® Advanced Care Nourished Beauty Antiperspirant
|Best Facial Peel
|SheaMoisture Superfruit Multi-Vitamin Renewal Peel Pads
|Best Facial SPF
|tarte tarteguard 30 sunscreen lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 30
|Best Eye Cream
|Bobbi Brown Hydrating Eye Cream
|Best At-Home Hair Color
|Revlon ColorSilk Beautiful Color™
|Best Dry Shampoo
|Batiste™ Dry Shampoo
|Best Luxury Shampoo
|Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo
|Best Drugstore Shampoo
|TRESemmé Moisture Rich Shampoo
|Best Luxury Conditioner
|DevaCurl One Condition™ Original Daily Cream Conditioner
|Best Drugstore Conditioner
|Pantene Pro-V Daily Moisture Renewal Conditioner
|Best Indie Makeup Brand
|ColourPop
|Best Natural Makeup Brand
|Josie Maran
|Best Indie Haircare Brand
|amika
|Best Natural Haircare Brand
|OGX®
|Best Indie Skincare Brand
|Sunday Riley
|Best Natural Skincare Brand
|LUSH
|Best Men's Grooming Brand
|Gillette
|Best K-Beauty Skincare Product
|LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask
|Best New Drugstore Product of 2017
|eos® evolution of smooth® Visibly Soft Honey Apple Lip Balm Sphere
|Best New Luxury Product of 2017
|stila Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow
|