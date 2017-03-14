InfoArmor Announces New Senior Management Appointments

Prepares for next growth wave with addition of CFO and Chief Quality Officer to Executive Team

SCOTTSDALE, AZ--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - InfoArmor, Inc., an industry-leading provider of employee protection solutions and elite cyber intelligence services, today announced the appointment of two new senior executives, selecting Sean Hammond as Chief Financial Officer and promoting Drew St. Germain to the new position of Chief Quality Officer.

Hammond succeeds John Schreiber, who assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer in January 2017. "I'm excited to have Sean onboard where he will undoubtedly make an impact," said Schreiber. "Sean is a seasoned financial executive and has earned a reputation as a strong leader while serving and advocating for his company's customers. InfoArmor is positioned for significant growth and I look forward to working with Sean in harnessing opportunities to maximize shareholder value."

In his role as Chief Financial Officer, Hammond will be responsible for InfoArmor's financial operations, accounting, tax, audit, investor relations, and human resources. With more than 20 years of financial management experience, Hammond has held senior financial leadership roles within several publicly traded media, healthcare, and technology companies including Insys Therapeutics, Medicis Pharmaceutical, XM Satellite Radio, and Pegasus Satellite Television. Prior to 2000, he was a senior financial auditor with Deloitte. Hammond is graduate of Rutgers University and is an active board member of New Way Academy.

As Chief Quality Officer, Drew St. Germain will lead InfoArmor's operational quality initiatives. Drew will be responsible for designing and implementing performance improvement systems that integrate quality processes throughout the company. This includes automation, standardization and the proliferation of quality management systems into product development and service delivery. "When we first started InfoArmor, our systems were built to support 10 million participants. With that milestone on the horizon, it's time to now scale for 100 million," St. Germain said.

As a Six Sigma Black Belt with extensive experience in Lean process improvement, St. Germain will draw on his diverse understanding of InfoArmor's infrastructure and integration points to drive down defects, optimize service delivery and reduce operational expenses. "Drew's expertise will enable him to drive process efficiency and quality practices throughout InfoArmor and build on a culture of continuous improvement and excellence," states Schreiber. St. Germain is Arizona State University alumni and came to InfoArmor in 2007 after leading a team at IBM that supported a demanding, high visibility client and 17,000 assets globally.

About InfoArmor, Inc.

