Latest Version Delivers True, High-Value Advanced Threat Intelligence with Streamlined Feature Sets to Help Enterprises, Government Agencies and SMEs/SMBs Increase Their Security Posture

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - RSA CONFERENCE 2017 -- InfoArmor, Inc., an industry-leading provider of employee identity protection solutions and elite cyber intelligence services, today announced the availability of the latest version of the award-winning VigilanteATI® v3.0 and VigilanteATI Accomplice™ Advanced Threat Intelligence Platform for the enterprise and SME/SMB sector respectively. VigilanteATI helps enterprise organizations gain the upper hand with operatively-sourced threat intelligence from preemptive attacks to post-breach attribution. VigilanteATI Accomplice is an ideal solution for SMEs/SMBs to mitigate risk where IT Security resources and expertise is limited.

VigilanteATI offers true threat intelligence that combines operatively-sourced data with verified open-source intelligence (OSINT). Today, many vendors market their offerings as threat intelligence; however, in reality, most marketed "threat intelligence" is actually threat information in the form of unverified OSINT, aggregated data feeds with little or no context or other "coined" information. Very few vendors offer the quality of targeted information and data from the Dark Web and/or other sources that InfoArmor does to deliver contextualized threat intelligence.

VigilanteATI delivers context-rich, actionable Advanced Threat Intelligence. Leveraging trusted operative sources, VigilanteATI provides the necessary comprehensive Advanced Threat Intelligence to effectively reveal the "who, what, why, when, where and how" to defend against past, present and future global cyber threats. The newest version of VigilanteATI incorporates the following advanced threat intelligence features:

Network Intelligence IP/Domain Intelligence -- a comprehensive database with observed historical and contextual threat related data that identifies malicious or potentially malicious IP addresses and domains, source geo locations, proxies, CnC server data, malware signatures and other pertinent information with automated notifications of infected hosts based on customized subnet ranges. An API is available for seamless integration into the most popular SIEMs. Vulnerability Intelligence -- a scan of external facing hosts within the entire IPv4 environment that identifies known vulnerabilities such as Juniper Backdoor, Heartbleed, Shellshock, compromised FTP and others. Ideal for organizations that are heavily reliant on their supply-chain and other business partners where data is shared between external hosts.



eCrime Intelligence Forum Posts -- A detailed collection of dark/closed posts, messages, and chatter through the VigilanteATI secure portal. Search functionality by keyword, URL, and other client-specific criteria in real-time. Threat Actor Database -- provides access to threat actor attributes, aliases and historical data of malicious activity. Twitter Feed -- Leveraging the power of social media, our twitter feed specifically tracks bad actors, their posts and movement. By utilizing real-time information, companies can initiate preemptive countermeasures for increased security posture against attacks.



Financial Fraud Intelligence Compromised Credit Card Feed -- intuitive feed that provides compromised accounts with context that includes the financial institution and pertinent account information. Anti-Money Laundering Feed -- up-to-date information of known and validated money mules who are actively operating in the underground that includes confirmed bad actors, names, aliases, account information and other pertinent information. Compromised Account Monitoring -- robust feature that monitors customer account credentials and alerts the user when they are compromised to defend against account take-over activities. Alerts include account name, password, and other metadata, as identified in the exposure.



Risk Intelligence Compromised Credentials -- possessing the largest database (over 2 billion) of compromised credentials, VigilanteATI Risk Intelligence helps to prevent network intrusion and data exfiltration. Security administrators can proactively alert, suspend and reset active user accounts and passwords, and/or ensure that compromised closed accounts are truly inactive before malicious activity takes place. Honeypot Data -- through a network of global honeypots, users can obtain information such as IP source address, type of malicious activity and other correlated data. Honeypots collect high value data and precise information of the threat vector that enables an organization to better defend itself. Malware Analysis -- users can submit samples and receive a report on characteristics of the malware. This feature is ideal for SMEs/SMBs or those organizations that do not want the risk, or lack the resources of malware analysis. Intelligence Updates -- articles of general IT Security interest as well as trending topics that have been compiled by InfoArmor's elite research team. URL links provide easy access to articles and posts.



Global (Elastic) Search Enables users to search specific criteria within the VigilanteATI database which is fully indexed and analytics capable. Data analysis, discovery of trends, and patterns fully compliment the security analyst's IT tools for faster identification and remediation. Analysts can tag and categorize individual data points for future correlation and searching.



"We have developed VigilanteATI and VigilanteATI Accomplice to help our customers achieve their network and data security objectives by delivering unparalleled threat intelligence in a scalable and easy-to-use platform that increases their security posture," said Ben Ouano, director of product development at InfoArmor. "Our elite operative and research team delivers high-value threat intelligence that is encompassed into VigilanteATI to provide a feature rich platform that enables our customers to receive client-specific intelligence and alerts that are relevant to their organization without sifting through extraneous or unsubstantiated data. In addition, our VigilanteATI Accomplice is the only platform on the market to deliver advanced threat intelligence to the SME/SMB sector, and act as an extension of their IT security team where resources and expertise may not exist."

InfoArmor's Advanced Threat Intelligence Team will be exhibiting at the RSA Conference 2017 in San Francisco at the Moscone Center (Booth #4503, North Hall) and will be demonstrating the latest version of the InfoArmor VigilanteATI platform.

Product Pricing and Availability

VigilanteATI 3.0 and VigilanteATI Accomplice are available immediately. To request pricing, please contact InfoArmor Advanced Threat Intelligence sales at +1 480 302 6701, or email sales.ati@infoarmor.com. Visit the InfoArmor website at http://infoarmor.com/advanced-threat-intelligence/ for more information.

About InfoArmor, Inc.

InfoArmor provides industry-leading solutions for employee identity protection and advanced threat intelligence to help organizations protect their most valuable assets. We combine an unparalleled global research network with big data analysis, actionable intelligence and customized service to meet clients' dynamic security needs. From employee to enterprise, InfoArmor is redefining how organizations fight fraud and combat an ever-changing cyber threat landscape to mitigate risk on multiple levels. Today, more than 800 businesses and government agencies, including 67 of the Fortune 500, use PrivacyArmor, the industry leading employee identity protection solution, or VigilanteATI, our award-winning advanced threat intelligence platform to improve their data security posture. For more information, visit InfoArmor.com or follow in Twitter at @InfoArmor.

