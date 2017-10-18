SiO4 to Brand SAFE HOUSE In Part "Powered by InfoArmor"

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Oct 18, 2017) - InfoArmor, Inc., an industry-leading provider of employee identity protection solutions and elite cyber intelligence services, today announced a partnership with SiO4, an innovative ICT company with specialist services focused on cyber threat intelligence. SiO4 will be announcing their new mid-market cyber-security suite SAFE HOUSE™ - Total Threat Intelligence on October 19, 2017 at the Imperial War Museum in London, U.K.

SAFE HOUSE is an innovative and complete security package that is comprised of a unique set of feature rich modular cyber-security services with a focus on delivering actionable and targeted threat intelligence. It provides the 'who, what, why, when and how' to defend against present and future cyber-threats. Using the service will give businesses a pre-emptive warning of an imminent breach, meaning they can react before threat actors strike. SiO4 will also brand the SAFE HOUSE solution with "Powered by InfoArmor."

"Our new SAFE HOUSE - Total Threat Intelligence offering leverages the operatively-sourced human intelligence of InfoArmor with our cyber-security services to deliver an industry-agnostic turnkey solution to the U.K. mid-market," said Andrew Speakmaster, CTO and Founding Partner of SiO4. "We chose InfoArmor for their proven capabilities to deliver high-quality data from their elite team of Dark Web operatives and researchers. There is a huge vacuum globally in the mid-market for threat intelligence and we identified the market potential to fill this void in the U.K."

SiO4 leverages InfoArmor's Advanced Threat Intelligence in SAFE HOUSE to deliver a high-value cyber-security solution that provides the following feature sets:

ZERO CONTACT

Scours the Internet, Dark Web, criminal communities, hacker groups and much more to find breached data that is specific to your business and employees

SOCIAL ARMOUR

Works to analyze and evaluate the threat potential from staff and your social media presence

DARK EDGE

Monitors the Internet (IPv4/IPv6) and detects vulnerabilities of public-facing external hosts

HOME FRONT

A two-part project based service that assesses both the current state of your infrastructure along with the safety and integrity of your data for compliance purposes. (ISO 27001/EU GDPR)

INFILTRATOR

Project based services that reverse engineer the breach and show you how the criminals exploited the weaknesses within your company's security and highlight what was stolen.

‎"We are pleased to partner with SiO4 and be part of the launch of SAFE HOUSE," said Mike Kirschner, Sr. Vice President of Sales of InfoArmor Advanced Threat Intelligence Unit. "SiO4 and their SAFE HOUSE solution will allow U.K.-based mid-market companies to mitigate risk and help defend them against global cyber threats. In addition, SiO4 will deliver analysis to customers in assessing their current state of infrastructure in compliancy to ISO 27001 and EU GDPR."

Product Pricing and Availability

SAFE HOUSE is available immediately. To request pricing, please contact SiO4 at +44 (0)845 388 0559, or email enquiries@sio4.co.uk Visit the SiO4 website at https://www.sio4.co.uk for more information.

About InfoArmor Advanced Threat Intelligence

InfoArmor Advanced Threat Intelligence is a world-leading provider of operatively-sourced threat intelligence. InfoArmor Advanced Threat Intelligence delivers unsurpassed targeted threat intelligence sourced by an elite team of Dark Web operatives and researchers. The award-winning VigilanteATI® Advanced Threat Intelligence platform has become the de facto standard in delivering true threat intelligence for any size organization. With a robust feature set, VigilanteATI provides comprehensive, actionable and contextual intelligence. Products and services can be delivered in a variety of flexible options and focus on breach intelligence, network exposure, compromised data, risk mitigation, Dark Web surveillance and operative engagement. VigilanteATI provides the highest level of timely and accurate threat intelligence with real-time, client-specific alerts designed to mitigate risk with minimal effort required by your IT security team. InfoArmor Advanced Threat Intelligence products and services are applicable to a broad array of enterprises, government agencies, financial institutions, SMBs, higher education, and managed service providers. For more information, please visit ati.infoarmor.com

About SiO4

SiO4 is an exciting and innovative ICT company with specialist services focused on cyber threat intelligence. With a passion for technology and encompassing years of experience in the cyber world, SiO4 prides itself on delivering excellence to its clients and has developed a modular set of services to meet the individual needs of the businesses it works with. By accessing our global research network, network data analytics and elite team of researchers, SiO4 is able to provide clients with actionable intelligence through a personalised and targeted service. Protection is mandatory, detection & prevention is everything. For more information, please visit http://www.sio4.co.uk

