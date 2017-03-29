Infomart Dallas Announces Newly Commissioned Private Data Center Suite

New Private Suite Provides Over 4,600 Sq. Ft. of Colocation Space and Instant Carrier Accessibility With $0 Monthly Cross-Connect Fees via the Building Meet-Me Room

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 29, 2017) - Infomart Data Centers, a national wholesale data center provider, today announces the commissioning of a new private colocation suite within its Infomart Dallas facility. Designed to maximize efficiency, the highly-connected space also provides access to carriers and an internet exchange already built into Infomart's carrier-neutral Building Meet-Me Room (BMMR). As the owner and operator of the building, Infomart offers $0 monthly cross-connect fees within the BMMR to facilitate further interconnection within the iconic data center hub.

"Infomart Dallas is home to one of the world's largest concentrations of carriers, colocation providers, and cloud applications. Given the growing value for latency-sensitive edge computing, we are delighted to add a second Infomart-operated suite within the facility," says John Sheputis, President, Infomart Data Centers. "Our expansion is one of several that will be completed this year, either by our team or one of our tenants. Every new network connection and new application launched will continue to solidify Infomart's position as one of the nerve centers for the digital economy."

The newly commissioned 500kW private colocation suite is the second project completed in a series of strategic infrastructure investments planned for the building by Infomart Data Centers over the next 10 years. The company plans to ultimately add over 500,000 square-feet of data center space and more than 30 MW of additional capacity to the property.

"Carrier hotels provide physical connection points where Internet carriers meet and transfer data. These facilities facilitate bringing data closer to end-users, lowering latency and improving performance," says Stefanie Williams, Associate Analyst, Datacenters, for 451 Research. "As one of the Southwest's largest carrier hotels, Infomart provides enterprises with low-latency connectivity to cloud and telecommunications providers, eliminating last-mile cost and connectivity issues faced if co-locating farther from the facility. Infomart's new suite with access to its BMMR with no monthly reoccurring charges is a disruptive offering for latency-sensitive or performance-driven organizations."

Designed to Tier III standards, the space also provides distributed redundant power design, up to 200 W of power density per square-foot, and a pass-through Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) with a cap at 1.4. The suite holds Uptime Institute's Management & Operations (M&O) Stamp of Approval, as well as SSAE Type II, SSAE 16 SOC 2 Type II, PCI DSS, HIPAA/HITECH, and ISO 27001:2013 certifications.

Infomart Dallas has experienced rapid growth of connectivity options within its BMMR. Tenants connecting through the Dallas BMMR can access many carriers, including Level 3 Communications, Unite Private Networks, InnerCity FiberNet, Cogent Communications, WireStar Networks, Fibernet Direct and ServedBy the Net, as well as DE-CIX Dallas at no monthly cross-connect fee. The BMMR also enables connections between more than 75 network carriers and all colocation customers within the building. Infomart Dallas is the largest data center in Texas and the hub of connectivity for the Southern United States.

About Infomart Data Centers

Founded in 2006, Infomart Data Centers (formerly Fortune Data Centers) is an award-winning industry leader in building, owning and operating highly efficient, cost-effective wholesale data centers. Each of its national facilities meet or exceed the highest industry standards for data centers in all operational categories of availability, security, connectivity and physical resilience.

Infomart Data Centers offers wholesale and colocation facilities in four markets throughout the United States: San Jose, Calif.; Hillsboro, Ore.; Dallas; and Ashburn, Va. For more information, please visit www.infomartdatacenters.com or connect with Infomart on Twitter and LinkedIn.