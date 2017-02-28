Infomart Data Centers Achieves ISO 27001:2013 Certification

Infomart Meets International Standards for Preserving the Privacy and Protection of Client Assets Within Its Data Centers

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) - Infomart Data Centers, a national wholesale data center provider, today announces that it has achieved ISO 27001:2013 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS). This certification demonstrates Infomart's continued commitment to information security, and ensures that the security of customer data and information has been addressed, implemented and properly controlled across all areas of the organization.

ISO 27001:2013 is an information security standard published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the world's largest developer of voluntary international standards, and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). Infomart received accreditation through A-lign, an independent, third-party auditor, following its successful completion of the formal auditing of its IT security policies and procedures. Infomart's compliance with this internationally-recognized standard confirms that its security management program is comprehensive and follows leading practices by implementing various security measures and countermeasures that protect customer data.

"At Infomart, we take threats to the availability, integrity, and confidentiality of our clients' information seriously," says John Sheputis, President, Infomart Data Centers. "Achieving ISO 27001:2013 certification is a testament to the caliber of our security management program in preserving the privacy and integrity of client assets not only within our data center facilities, but also company-wide."

In addition to ISO 27001:2013 certification, Infomart has also achieved Uptime Institute's Management & Operations "Stamp of Approval" within its Silicon Valley, Portland and Dallas facilities, as well as certification of Statement on Standards of Attestation Engagements No. 16 (SSAE 16) Type II, SSAE 16 SOC 2 Type II, Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), and Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act (HITECH) compliance across all of its fully operational data centers.

To learn more about Infomart and its best-in-class security, management and operations, visit www.infomartdatacenters.com

About Infomart Data Centers

Founded in 2006, Infomart Data Centers (formerly Fortune Data Centers) is an award-winning industry leader in building, owning and operating highly efficient, cost-effective wholesale data centers. Each of its national facilities meet or exceed the highest industry standards for data centers in all operational categories of availability, security, connectivity and physical resilience.

Infomart Data Centers offers wholesale and colocation facilities in four markets throughout the United States: San Jose, Calif.; Hillsboro, Ore.; Dallas; and Ashburn, Va. For more information, please visit www.infomartdatacenters.com or connect with Infomart on Twitter and LinkedIn.