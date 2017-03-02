Infomart Data Centers Announces Partnership with Motivair Corporation

Infomart Portland Data Center Becomes Service and Fulfillment Location for Motivair's ChilledDoors® Division

PORTLAND, OR and BUFFALO, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 2, 2017) - Infomart Data Centers, a national wholesale data center provider, and Motivair Corporation, based in Buffalo, New York, a global leader in mission-critical chillers and cooling systems, announce today that the Infomart Portland data center is now a preferred storage and fulfillment location for the Motivair ChilledDoor® Division. The partnership allows Infomart to stock Motivair Chilled Door parts at its Portland facility, making them readily available to Infomart Portland customers and enabling shorter shipment times to Motivair's customers throughout the Western U.S. and Canada.

There are numerous advantages for Infomart, Motivair and their customers through this partnership. Motivair will be able to stock Motivair ChilledDoor spare parts at Infomart Portland and ship faster and at reduced rates for same day or overnight shipments to its Western U.S. and Canadian customers. In turn, Infomart Portland has Motivair ChilledDoor parts readily available for clients who choose to use this technology. Additionally, Infomart's staff is fully trained in the technical enablement and turnkey installation of Motivair ChilledDoors as well as certified in their ongoing maintenance.

"Infomart has a history of supporting innovative technologies that improve performance and sustainability, which is why we chose to certify our staff in servicing Motivair ChilledDoors at our Portland data center," states John Sheputis, President, Infomart Data Centers. "Infomart's support of Motivair products gives our customers an advanced cooling solution that offers unmatched efficiency and industry-leading PUE over a wide range of energy densities at the rack level."

"The new parts agreement with Infomart Portland is just one example of our customer-centric approach. We aim to provide the highest level of support to our partners, and this partnership with Infomart Portland enables customers to receive ChilledDoor products faster and more cost-effectively than ever before," says Rich Whitmore, President and CEO, Motivair.

To learn more about Infomart Data Centers, visit www.infomartdatacenters.com.

To learn more about the ChilledDoor Rack Cooling System, visit www.ChilledDoor.com.

About Infomart Data Centers

Founded in 2006, Infomart Data Centers (formerly Fortune Data Centers) is an award-winning industry leader in building, owning and operating highly efficient, cost-effective wholesale data centers. Each of its national facilities meet or exceed the highest industry standards for data centers in all operational categories of availability, security, connectivity and physical resilience.

Infomart Data Centers offers wholesale and colocation facilities in four markets throughout the United States: San Jose, Calif.; Hillsboro, Ore.; Dallas; and Ashburn, Va. For more information, please visit www.infomartdatacenters.com or connect with Infomart on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About the ChilledDoor® Rack Cooling System

The ChilledDoor® Rack Cooling System, a product of Motivair Corporation, is a global leader in high efficiency and high density server rack cooling systems for small, medium and larger data centers. A trusted leader in developing advanced server cooling technologies, The ChilledDoor® Rack Cooling System and its ancillary support products and services provide innovative and dynamic new ways to cool both legacy and new data centers. Learn more about ChilledDoor® products and services at www.ChilledDoor.com.

About Motivair Corporation

Motivair Corporation, based in Buffalo, NY (USA), is a globally recognized supplier of specialty chillers and cooling systems providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, public and private sectors around the world. For more information, visit www.MotivairCorp.com.