Infomart Data Centers Launches Channel Partner Program

Infomart's Channel Partner Program, Available Now at Infomart Dallas, Enables Customers to Access Competitive IT and Data Center Services

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Sep 20, 2017) - Infomart Data Centers, a premier national wholesale data center provider, announces today the launch of its Channel Partner Program, designed to provide its customers with robust access to a wide range of competitive IT and data center services leveraging the Infomart ecosystem of partners. Infomart's Vice President of Technology, Sandy Thielamay, will serve as the Executive Sponsor, responsible for the program's design, launch, build and go-to-market strategy. The Channel Partner Program will be available to all Infomart facilities nationwide.

Characterized by an exceptional level of automation, control and transparency, Infomart's Channel Partner Program utilizes software automation of traditionally manual tasks, making it easier than ever before for customers to order services, perform analytics, ensure consistency of provided services and view their full systems via a Single Pane of Glass (SPOG) dashboard. This program will also allow companies to provide bids to an ecosystem of buyers among a competitive supply of managed services, networking, cloud and security providers. In addition, partners have the opportunity to expand their focus beyond traditional services and referral margins to create additional revenue streams, as well as layer their unique services on top of Infomart's offerings, together building a compelling and profitable offering for shared customers.

"Infomart channel partners are carefully selected to deliver a supplementary set of integral IT services to both existing and future customers," explains Mr. Thielamay. "We are excited about the launch of this new program, and look forward to providing our partners with the opportunity to build profitable, long-term business with and around our products and ecosystem, while delivering a wide range of high-quality services to enhance Infomart customers' experiences."

Infomart's new RackReady® Wholesale solution will also be distributed primarily through the Channel Partner Program, providing customers with a by-the-rack wholesale colocation product that allows for toll-free cross-connects in Infomart Dallas' Building Meet-Me-Room (BMMR). This offering will enable cloud and managed services providers, Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) and enterprises to lease wholesale space with minimal upfront commitment and the opportunity to easily layer additional services for a complete colocation solution.

Infomart channel partners will have access to technical, marketing and branding materials through an easy-to-use online portal, alongside sales support and online training and certification programs. The program will also deliver services at fixed rates with no cross-connect fees for cost predictability.

Mr. Thielamay and the Infomart Channel Partner team will be attending Channel Partners Evolution, taking place September 25-28, 2017 in Austin, Texas. To request a meeting, please email partners@infomartdc.com.

To learn more about Infomart Data Centers, visit www.infomartdatacenters.com.

About Infomart Data Centers

Founded in 2006, Infomart Data Centers is an award-winning industry leader in building, owning and operating highly efficient, cost-effective wholesale data centers. Each of its national facilities meet or exceed the highest industry standards in all operational categories of availability, security, connectivity and physical resilience. Recognized for its consistent excellence, Infomart Data Centers is dedicated to maintaining its reputation of reliability and best-in-class management while offering flexible solutions to meet the needs of its clients.

Since the company's inception, Infomart has demonstrated its commitment to environmental responsibility in designing and building energy-efficient and sustainable data centers for performance-driven organizations. Infomart Data Centers offers highly connected wholesale and colocation facilities in four Tier I markets throughout the United States, including San Jose, Calif.; Hillsboro, Ore.; Dallas; and Ashburn, Va. For more information, please visit www.infomartdatacenters.com or connect with Infomart on Twitter and LinkedIn.