Infomart Data Centers Named 2016 InfoTech Spotlight Data Center Excellence Award Winner

Infomart's Direct Access Power Recognized for Excellence

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Infomart Data Centers, a national wholesale data center provider, announces today that it has received a 2016 infoTECH Spotlight Data Center Excellence Award for its Direct Access (DA) power service from TMC, a global, integrated media company. Infomart Data Centers collaborates with customers, vendors and partners to create some of the most sustainable IT operations in the world. Direct Access (DA) power plays a key factor in its ability to do so, providing the company with the freedom to make its own energy mix decisions.

While still remaining power distribution service customers of local utilities, Infomart buys power on the open market, directly from the same suppliers that sell to these utilities. This enables the company to utilize a custom energy-mix based on specific property and customer requirements. As a result of its DA power purchase, Infomart is also able to offer customers some of the lowest data center power rates compared to others in these respective cities.

"We're honored to be recognized by infoTECH Spotlight with the 2016 Data Center Excellence Award," says John Sheputis, President of Infomart Data Centers. "The distinction confirms Infomart's belief in having the freedom to make our own energy-mix decisions, and further validates our commitment to procuring renewable energy."

The 2016 Data Center Excellence Award recognizes the most innovative and enterprising data center vendors who offer infrastructure or software, servers or cooling systems, cabling or management applications.

"Infomart Data Centers has displayed its commitment to quality and innovation in the development of the data center industry," says Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "I look forward to witnessing continued excellence from Infomart and their efforts toward improving the future of the data center industry."

About Infomart Data Centers

Founded in 2006, Infomart Data Centers (formerly Fortune Data Centers) is an award-winning industry leader in building, owning and operating highly efficient, cost-effective wholesale data centers. Each of its national facilities meet or exceed the highest industry standards for data centers in all operational categories of availability, security, connectivity and physical resilience.

Infomart Data Centers offers wholesale and colocation facilities in four markets throughout the United States: San Jose, Calif.; Hillsboro, Ore.; Dallas; and Ashburn, Va. For more information, please visit www.infomartdatacenters.com or connect with Infomart on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About InfoTech Spotlight

InfoTech Spotlight brings extensive daily content focused on information technology. Visitors will find free industry news, communities, channels, blogs, feature articles, videos, whitepapers and other resources. The site keeps readers informed about developments across topics including software, hardware, security and networking. InfoTech Spotlight is powered by TMCnet, the leading communications and technology site in the World attracting two million unique visitors monthly according to Webtrends. Please visit: infoTECH Spotlight for more information.

