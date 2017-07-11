Infomart Data Centers and PacketFabric Collaborate to Bring Next-Gen Cloud Networking to Infomart Dallas and Portland

Alliance Combines Industry-Leading Wholesale Infrastructure With Instantaneous Access to Secure, Easily Consumable Network Connectivity

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Jul 11, 2017) - Infomart Data Centers, a national wholesale data center provider, announces today the availability of PacketFabric's Software-defined Networking (SDN) based network platform at its Dallas and Portland data center locations. PacketFabric, a NantWorks company, provides next-generation Ethernet-based cloud networking services. Its fully automated network platform provides Infomart customers with access to instantaneous, direct and secure provisioning of terabit-scale connectivity between any two or more locations on the PacketFabric network.

As the hub of connectivity for the Southern United States, a Point of Presence (PoP) within Infomart Dallas' Building Meet-Me Room (BMMR) provides PacketFabric and its end-users with the fastest and most direct path to one of the world's largest concentrations of international and domestic carriers, colocation and content providers, Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and cloud applications. Furthermore, with a presence in Oregon's largest merchant data center, PacketFabric customers can access transpacific subsea cable systems as well as path-diverse terrestrial fiber routes to other companies with critical data assets in the greater Portland-Hillsboro region.

"For Infomart, access to innovative and industry-leading connectivity options is an amenity we are excited to offer our customers," says John Sheputis, President, Infomart Data Centers. "The PacketFabric platform further extends the reach of our highly-connected wholesale suites, providing customers with access to any other network or facility connected by the fabric."

PacketFabric's any-to-any SDN-powered network facilitates coast-to-coast connectivity between 130 premier carrier-neutral colocation facilities across 13 U.S. markets. The platform delivers hundreds of terabits per second of on-demand connectivity across its purpose-built private backbone network. This innovative architecture enables customers to easily procure and maintain network services in real-time, while reaching hundreds of destinations without the need to deploy and manage costly infrastructure, or rely on the public internet.

PacketFabric customers can also dynamically design and quickly deploy any network configuration leveraging an advanced Application Program Interface (API) and web-based portal for unmatched visibility and control over their network traffic and services. Real-time analytics and interactive troubleshooting capabilities allow PacketFabric to offer the robustness of a packet-switched network, while ensuring consistent and reliable performance.

"Infomart's comprehensive and cohesive Dallas and Portland facilities are a natural fit for our cloud networking ecosystem," adds William Charnock, CEO of PacketFabric. "With PacketFabric, the customers in these facilities can consume network connectivity with the same ease and agility as consuming cloud services when it comes to provisioning, delivery and billing."

To learn more about Infomart Data Centers, visit www.infomartdatacenters.com.

For more information about PacketFabric and its platform, visit www.packetfabric.com.

About Infomart Data Centers

Founded in 2006, Infomart Data Centers (formerly Fortune Data Centers) is an award-winning industry leader in building, owning and operating highly efficient, cost-effective wholesale data centers. Each of its national facilities meet or exceed the highest industry standards for data centers in all operational categories of availability, security, connectivity and physical resilience.

Infomart Data Centers offers wholesale and colocation facilities in four markets throughout the United States: San Jose, Calif.; Hillsboro, Ore.; Dallas; and Ashburn, Va. For more information, please visit www.infomartdatacenters.com or connect with Infomart on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About PacketFabric

PacketFabric redefines how companies procure, consume, and manage their network connectivity services. Leveraging an innovative, entirely automated SDN-based network architecture and the latest in optical and packet switching technology, PacketFabric enables dynamic, real-time connectivity services between major carrier-neutral colocation facilities at terabit-scale. PacketFabric facilitates coast-to-coast connectivity between 130 premier colocation facilities across 13 U.S. markets, and enables simple, cost-effective, and scalable network deployment via its advanced Application Program Interface (API) and web-based portal. For more information, visit www.packetfabric.com or connect with PacketFabric on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About NantWorks

NantWorks, LLC, founded by renowned physician scientist and inventor of the first human nanoparticle chemotherapeutic agent Abraxane®, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, is the umbrella organization for the following entities: NantHealth, NantMobileHealth, NantOmics, NantBio, NantCell, NantPharma, NantCapital and NantCloud. Fact-based and solution-driven, each of NantWorks' division entities operates at the nexus of innovation and infrastructure. The core mission of NantWorks is convergence and a systems approach to human biology: to develop and deliver a diverse range of technologies that accelerates innovation, broaden the scope of scientific discovery, enhance ground-breaking research, and improve healthcare treatment for those in need. NantWorks is building an integrated fact-based, genomically and proteomically -informed, personalized approach to the delivery of care and the development of next generation diagnostics and therapeutics for life threatening diseases such as Cancer, Infectious Diseases and Alzheimer's. For more information, please visit ‎www.nantworks.com and follow Dr. Soon-Shiong on Twitter@ @DrPatSoonShiong.