Infomart Data Centers Welcomes Hurricane Electric to Its Dallas Carrier-Neutral Building Meet-Me Room

Clients in Infomart Dallas, the Hub of Connectivity for the Southern U.S., Can Now Access Hurricane Electric With No Monthly Cross-Connect Fee

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Nov 14, 2017) - Infomart Data Centers, a national wholesale data center provider, today announces that Hurricane Electric, the world's largest IPv6-native Internet backbone, has established a new Point of Presence (PoP) in its Infomart Dallas carrier-neutral Building Meet-Me Room (BMMR). Clients of Infomart Dallas, the hub of connectivity for the Southern U.S., can now gain access to Hurricane Electric with zero cross-connect fees.

Launched in 2015, the Infomart Dallas BMMR is now home to 13 carriers, including Hurricane Electric, Verizon, Level 3 Communications, Unite Private Networks, InnerCity FiberNet, Cogent Communications, WireStar Networks, Fibernet Direct, ServedBy the Net, and more, as well as DE-CIX Dallas. While many colocation providers earn their margin on charging for cross-connects, Infomart customers can connect to any of the providers located in its BMMR at no monthly fee and an industry-standard set-up fee per cross-connect. Infomart Dallas offers solutions ranging from single rack to entire suites connected to its toll-free BMMR.

"Hurricane Electric is excited to partner with Infomart Data Centers," comments Mike Leber, president of Hurricane Electric. "This partnership will provide increased bandwidth and global network connectivity options for customers in Infomart Dallas."

Hurricane Electric operates its own global IPv4 and IPv6 network and is considered the largest IPv6 backbone in the world as measured by number of networks connected. Within its global network, Hurricane Electric is connected to over 160 major exchange points and exchanges traffic directly with more than 6,500 different networks. The company recently achieved the major milestone of being the first to connect to 4,000 IPv6 networks. The growth in the number of networks to which Hurricane Electric has connected can be traced to its global strategy of expanding to more countries and cities in order to provide existing customers with more direct routes while also reaching new customers.

"In keeping with our commitment to providing industry-leading connectivity options for our clients, we are pleased to welcome Hurricane Electric to the Infomart Dallas BMMR," states John Sheputis, President, Infomart Data Centers. "As one of the most connected buildings in the U.S., Infomart Dallas is the optimal location in the southeast region for linking to communication systems nationally and globally, especially for companies with latency-sensitive applications or that are deploying hybrid cloud."

Enabling connections between more than 75 network carriers and all colocation customers within the building, connecting through Infomart Dallas' BMMR provides clients with the fastest path to international and domestic network, content, cloud and Internet Service Providers (ISPs). The largest data center in Texas and the ultimate data center ecosystem, the facility is home to numerous retail colocation providers, as well as Infomart-operated wholesale colocation space developed in the carrier hotel for enterprise users with edge connectivity requirements.

To learn more about Infomart Dallas, visit www.infomartdatacenters.com/locations/dallas.

For more information about Hurricane Electric, please visit http://he.net.

About Infomart Data Centers

Founded in 2006, Infomart Data Centers (formerly Fortune Data Centers) is an award-winning industry leader in building, owning and operating highly efficient, cost-effective wholesale data centers. Each of its national facilities meet or exceed the highest industry standards for data centers in all operational categories of availability, security, connectivity and physical resilience.

Infomart Data Centers offers wholesale and colocation facilities in four markets throughout the United States: San Jose, Calif.; Hillsboro, Ore.; Dallas; and Ashburn, Va. For more information, please visit www.infomartdatacenters.com or connect with Infomart on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Hurricane Electric

Fremont, California-based Hurricane Electric operates its own global IPv6 and IPv4 network and is considered the largest Internet backbone in the world for both IPv6 and IPv4 as measured by number of networks connected. Within its global network, Hurricane Electric is connected to more than 160 major exchange points and exchanges traffic directly with more than 6,500 different networks. Employing a resilient fiber-optic topology, Hurricane Electric has no less than four redundant paths crossing North America, three separate paths between the U.S. and Europe, and rings in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

In addition to its vast global network, Hurricane Electric owns and operates two data centers in Fremont, California, including Fremont 2, its newest 208,000 square foot facility. Hurricane Electric offers IPv6 and IPv4 transit solutions over the same connection at speeds including 10 Gbps and 100 Gbps Ethernet.

For more information on Hurricane Electric, please visit http://he.net.