Infor Acquires Accentia Middle East

Acquisition Continues Investment amid Strong Growth in IMEA Region

NEW YORK, NY and DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Infor, a leading provider of beautiful business applications specialized by industry and built for the cloud, today announced the acquisition of Accentia Middle East, an Infor partner serving the Middle East, North Africa, and India (IMEA) region. The acquisition of Accentia, structured as a purchase of the assets of Accentia Middle East and its affiliates, significantly expands Infor's presence in the region, and comes amid a period of strong growth following the July 2016 announcement of a dedicated IMEA business unit at Inforum, the company's annual user conference.

Based in Cairo, Egypt, Accentia has approximately 80 employees and additional offices in Dubai (UAE), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Casablanca (Morocco), and Pune (India). The company has customers in 17 countries across the region and specializes in selling and implementing Infor M3, a comprehensive, centralized enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution for medium to large enterprises in the manufacturing, distribution, and equipment industries.

"Infor's strategy of delivering industry-specific business applications in the cloud uniquely positions us for growth in the important Middle Eastern region as organizations and governments push to diversify outside of oil and gas," said Tarik Taman, VP and General Manager of Infor IMEA. "The acquisition of Accentia will help accelerate Infor's growth by adding 80 members to our team and expanding our reach across the region -- putting us well on our way to our stated goal of quintupling market share by 2020."

Infor has been investing heavily in the IMEA region for approximately the last year, increasing its direct presence in sales, services, support, and other functions. Taman, who previously led Infor's global HCM business, leads the IMEA business unit from its regional hub in Dubai and has helped usher in triple-digit license and subscription growth across the region in the last 12 months. The primary focus industries for Infor in IMEA are Manufacturing, Distribution, Retail, Hospitality, and Healthcare.

Accentia CEO Samir Alwani will continue to lead the Accentia team, partnering with Taman to build on Infor's considerable momentum in the region.

About Infor

Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 15,000 employees and over 90,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.