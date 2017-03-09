INFOR Acquisition Corp. Provides Update

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 9, 2017) -

INFOR Acquisition Corp. (TSX:IAC.A)(TSX:IAC.WT) ("INFOR Acquisition" or the "Company") announced today that it is no longer pursuing a transaction that was previously subject to a letter of intent.

It remains the Company's intention to announce whether it will proceed with one of the other transactions that is the subject of an agreement in principle during the month of March. There can be no assurance that a transaction will be announced or, if announced, that the transaction will be completed.

About INFOR Acquisition Corp.

INFOR Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets.

Visit INFOR Acquisition Corp. at www.inforacquisitioncorp.com

About INFOR Financial Group Inc.

INFOR Financial Group Inc. ("INFOR Financial Group"), the sponsor of INFOR Acquisition Corp., is a leading independent merchant and investment bank based in Toronto. INFOR Financial Group provides innovative, independent, forward thinking financial and strategic advice to corporations, institutional investors, entrepreneurs and government entities. INFOR Financial Group's asset management division currently is focused on relationship investing and structured private credit investments. INFOR Financial Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of INFOR Financial Group, is an independent investment bank that offers advice on mergers and acquisitions, capital raises, risk management, private funds as well as corporate restructurings. In 2015, INFOR Financial Inc. was ranked as the top independent M&A advisor in Canada.

Visit INFOR Financial Group at www.inforfg.com