Infor Announces Solid Business Performance in the Newly-Formed Region of India, Middle East and Africa (IMEA)

Cloud Adoption Fuels Unprecedented Business Growth for Infor in the Middle East

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Infor, a leading provider of beautiful business applications specialized by industry and built for the cloud, today reported historic triple-digit Year-on-Year growth in 1HFY17.

"Expansion in the Middle East and across the larger IMEA region is increasingly being driven by a healthy cloud uptake in what will likely be a decade-long ERP replacement market," said Tarik Taman, General Manager of IMEA.

This trend is in line with a recent report by research firm Markets and Markets, which shows the Middle East cloud applications market set to nearly triple from USD888 million in 2015 to USD2.4 billion in 2020.

"The next few years represent the tipping point in the Middle East, India, and Africa with C-suite executives across industries and countries understanding the macroeconomic catalysts driving the necessity to embrace digital transformation," said Mr. Taman. Taman also commented that "Keeping pace with near double-digit GDP growth in India, expansion in the Middle East Private Sector, and Africa as the last new economic frontier are all fueling Infor's growth in the region."

Since the launch of the IMEA region in July 2016, Infor has added numerous marquee customers in the Cloud including Saudi Arabian mall and property firm Arabian Centers, which is a division of Al Hokair Industries, India's largest retailer Future Group, and leading manufacturers Future Pipe Industries and S.K.M. Air-conditioning.

"Today, Infor IMEA is a rapidly-expanding 2,500+ person organization, with offices in Dubai, Jeddah, Cairo, Tunisia, and six cities across India. With more than 5,000 customers and plans to quintuple the IMEA market share by 2020, Infor remains committed to this fast-growing, dynamic region and is poised to help our customers take their businesses to the next level through cloud adoption and digital transformation," said Mr. Taman.

About Infor

Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 15,000 employees and over 90,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.