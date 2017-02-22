Infor CloudSuite Distribution Provides Transformative Functionality

Modern Aesthetic, Expanded Forecasting Tools, Built-in EDI and Infor Xi Tech Stack Among Key Enhancements

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - Infor, a leading provider of beautiful business applications specialized by industry and built for the cloud, today announced a significant update to Infor CloudSuite™ Distribution to better empower wholesale distributors. At the core of Infor CloudSuite Distribution is Infor SX.e, a trusted and proven enterprise resource planning (ERP) system tailored to meet the specific needs of the distribution industry. This latest update delivers the application on the Infor Xi™ technology stack, which offers a more responsive design that is infused with machine-learning and big data analytics. Infor CloudSuite Distribution includes the latest in user experience design from Hook & Loop, Infor's Manhattan-based internal creative agency.

The latest update to Infor CloudSuite Distribution is not only stronger at its core, but also features many application-level enhancements. This update also brings forth enhancements to essential areas such as order entry, rebate processing, and built-in functionality for electronic data interchange (EDI). Another milestone feature is the new customer-forecasting tool, which adds greater visibility and control for day-to-day process management.

"Distribution is a highly competitive industry; Infor recognizes that distributors thrive on technologies that enhance their bottom line while delivering superior service to their customers. This is why we created a modern cloud platform with a tailored approach that is both cost effective and easy to use," said Kelly Squizzero, senior director, Industry & Solution Strategy, Infor Distribution. "Infor CloudSuite Distribution is designed to help distributors of all sizes capitalize on disruptive technologies to improve their overall IT infrastructure."

The adoption of the Infor Xi tech stack will also usher in major UI improvements. The new interface of Infor CloudSuite Distribution is built using HTML5 and adopts the use of Hook & Loop Xi controls, to establish a more contemporary look and feel by adding personalization capabilities that eliminate the need for modifications. This update also expands extensibility capabilities, ensuring customers can enhance the system to address unique competitive requirements. Infor CloudSuite Distribution will also provide next-generation enhancements that address day-to-day business imperatives such as revamped shipping functions through Logicor, electronic EDI with Unilink and integration with Bill Trust, a secure, cloud-based solution to automate invoice-to-cash processes. The latest iteration will include access to staple business technologies such as Infor ION®, a purpose-built middleware, and Infor Ming.le™, a comprehensive platform for social collaboration.

"We are moving to Infor CloudSuite Distribution because it functions like a turnkey solution in the sense that we can upgrade the current system that has worked well for us, while also gaining new functionalities at a lower cost. Not having to change over our servers to accommodate our current SX.e data is a major benefit while also providing us with new features to improve the way we can use the software," said Christian Ostiguy, VP of operations, DrillMex. "With Infor CloudSuite Distribution, we will gain access to the latest and greatest version, automatically, and it will provide us with the flexibility needed to grow our business and offer better service to our customers."

Keep Current on Infor:

Subscribe to the Infor RSS Feed

Follow Infor on Twitter

Connect with Infor on LinkedIn

Like Infor on Facebook

View Infor videos on YouTube

About Infor

Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 15,000 employees and over 90,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

This announcement reflects the direction Infor may take with regard to the specific product(s) described herein, all of which is subject to change by Infor in its sole discretion, with or without notice to you. This announcement is not a commitment to you in any way and you should not rely on this document or any of its content in making any decision. Infor is not committing to develop or deliver any specified enhancement, upgrade, product or functionality, even if such is described in this announcement and even if such description is accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should," "will," and/or similar expressions. Many factors can affect Infor's product development plans and the nature, content and timing of future product releases, all of which remain in the sole discretion of Infor. This announcement, in whole or in part, may not be incorporated into any contractual agreement with Infor or its subsidiaries or affiliates. Infor expressly disclaims any liability with respect to this announcement.