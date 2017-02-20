Infor Continues to Invest in Helping Healthcare Organizations Achieve Interoperability Goals

New Updates to Infor Cloverleaf Suite Provide Reliable Access to Clinical, Financial, and Operational Data

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 20, 2017) - Infor®, a leading provider of beautiful business applications specialized by industry and built for the cloud, today announced the availability of Infor Cloverleaf® Integration Suite 6.2, the next generation of Infor's leading interoperability solution for the healthcare industry. Infor Cloverleaf is a market leading, enterprise-caliber integration engine that facilitates the movement of highly secure data through disparate systems within and outside the healthcare enterprise, and will help transition the healthcare industry to adopt the new HL7 Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) Interoperability Standard.

Infor Cloverleaf supports widely adopted interoperability standards common to healthcare including HL7 FHIR, Web Services (REST, SOAP), IHE, Direct, JDBC, HL7v 2.x, X12, NCPDP, CCDA and many others. The solution provides a complete suite for managing interoperability within and between healthcare enterprises, and is used by healthcare providers, payers, HIEs, and medical device and application vendors globally.

Major enhancements for this release include the Infor Cloverleaf Wizard, a new user experience designed by Infor's in-house creative agency, Hook & Loop, and written in HTML5. The new Wizard will enable less technical staff to build interfaces and onboard trading partners faster and easier, while leveraging the power and reliability of Cloverleaf. With Infor Healthcare, organizations can jumpstart their FHIR journey with native JSON support, FHIR samples, a new Web Services configuration wizard and Distributed Transaction Controller (DTC) for message and event orchestration.

In addition, extended security hardening provides support for advanced security monitoring (SIEM) with audit log export utility, access control list import, and an upgrade to transport layer security (TLS) for all host communication.

"Maintaining integration and interoperability in healthcare is more challenging than ever before, especially keeping track of the explosion of trading paradigms and trading partners, such as HL7, FHIR, API's, device data, providers, payers, analytics services, and registries. The list keeps growing, and so do the threats to cybersecurity," said Jerry Rankin, director, Industry & Solution Strategy, Infor Healthcare. "Infor continues to invest in modern, cloud-based applications that specifically meet these fluctuating demands, including Infor Cloverleaf, which enables hospitals and health systems to expedite interoperability for maximum data transparency."

For more information please visit http://www.infor.com/product-summary/healthcare/cloverleaf/.

About Infor

Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 15,000 employees and over 90,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

This announcement reflects the direction Infor may take with regard to the specific product(s) described herein, all of which is subject to change by Infor in its sole discretion, with or without notice to you. This announcement is not a commitment to you in any way and you should not rely on this document or any of its content in making any decision. Infor is not committing to develop or deliver any specified enhancement, upgrade, product or functionality, even if such is described in this announcement and even if such description is accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should," "will," and/or similar expressions. Many factors can affect Infor's product development plans and the nature, content and timing of future product releases, all of which remain in the sole discretion of Infor. This announcement, in whole or in part, may not be incorporated into any contractual agreement with Infor or its subsidiaries or affiliates. Infor expressly disclaims any liability with respect to this announcement.

Copyright ©2017 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com.