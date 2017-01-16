Infor Continues Significant Growth in Retail

Co-Innovation, Adoption of Cloud-Based Applications, and Application Enhancements Contribute to Success

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 16, 2017) - Infor, a leading provider of beautiful business applications specialized by industry and built for the cloud, today announced significant success for its retail business unit at NRF 2017. Retail applications for human capital management, converged commerce, merchandising, enterprise asset management, supply chain management, deep analytics and risk and compliance, have contributed to 72 new or expanded relationships in 2016. Retailers benefit from highly aligned omni-channel customer engagement that drives top line results and overall brand experience.

Infor Retail is a suite of applications designed to support core operations, management teams, on-the-go district managers, and employees in a revolutionary new way that takes advantage of the latest consumer and business technologies: mobile, social, and cloud. For retailers looking to take the first step to modernize with cloud-based enterprise software, Project Destination is a new program designed to help retailers understand, plan, and transform their business with Infor from entry point to completion. With Infor, companies are able to quickly scale operations through science and predictive tools that help get ahead of consumer demands, and allow users to stay agile and fight digital disruption.

"The retail industry hasn't seen a large-scale, industry-changing new technology platform since the 1990s, and over the past 20 years, both consumer and employee expectations have dramatically changed," said Corey Tollefson, senior vice president and general manager, Infor Retail. "Through Project Destination, retailers can untangle their web of outdated, disparate technology systems, and take the first step to modernize with solutions created for mobile, social, and omni-channel use."

In addition, Infor's human capital management solutions for retail offer tools to attract, retain, develop, and engage talent. In addition to our core Human Resource solutions, Infor's Workforce Management helps optimize in-store staffing, while Infor Talent Science will change the way retailers hire by aligning each associate's personal attributes with their role resulting in increased sales per associate and reduced turnover.

Pilot Flying J is an organization successfully implementing the Infor Human Capital Management Suite. "Our partnership with Infor has allowed Pilot Flying J to lay the foundation to perform human resource functions more effectively and efficiently," said Mike Rodgers, senior vice president of digital and technology solutions, Pilot Flying J. "This will help reduce turnover by increasing team member engagement and place more focus on talent management including talent acquisition, goal, performance, and compensation management." The company estimates a 15 percent reduction in turnover through the use of Infor Talent Science, which results in reduced costs related to training by 1.72 million annually.

In addition, Infor's recent acquisition of Starmount has allowed the company to develop and invest in solutions that streamline operations, and support consistent cross-channel customer interactions. The infusion of new leadership, including Vice President of Infor Retail, Jason Berry, who was brought on to lead the expansion of the business into EMEA, has also contributed to Infor's retail momentum. All of the work, research, innovation and investment this past calendar year is a testament to the company's recent Leader Ranking by RIS News.

"Infor continues to be a top choice for retailers because we're rebuilding decade-old technology from the ground up to create a retail enterprise with shopping experiences that are more personal and dynamic to keep customers engaged," continued Tollefson. "We're changing how retailers work on a global level with solutions focused on converged commerce, demand management, IT simplification in the cloud, supply chain management and workforce management."

For more information please visit http://www.infor.com/industries/retail/.

About Infor

Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 15,000 employees and over 90,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.