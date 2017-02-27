Infor EAM Delivers Major Enhancements to Mobility, Transit Management

Significant Functionality Upgrades to OpenCAD, Nonconformity Tracking and a Field-Enabled User Interface

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 27, 2017) - Infor, a leading provider of beautiful business applications specialized by industry and built for the cloud, today announced the availability of an enhanced Infor Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) that is designed to optimize mobile, transit and cloud technologies for asset management customers. The new version of the asset management system will incorporate developments from last year's cloud-only update, while introducing robust, industry-based functionalities to improve value for all users including new transit and mobility capabilities. Infor EAM includes significant updates to nonconformity tracking, Open Computer-Aided-Design (CAD), equipment ranking and user interface (UI), to better facilitate asset monitoring and management.

ARC Advisory Group Quote

"The latest version of Infor EAM helps drive adoption of cloud technology that lowers the IT support costs for asset management. By building out a product that utilizes both cloud and features-driven approach, Infor is delivering a product that fulfills the needs of a growing number of public and private industries," said Ralph Rio, vice president, ARC Advisory Group. "This release delivers a robust solution to customers in need of mobile, transit and cloud technologies for asset management."

Major Enhancements

Expanded Transit and Mobility Management -- One of the key features of Infor EAM is a revitalized approach to transportation management. This is accomplished by bolstering mobility for field-based users, allowing for greater access to EAM functionality on a disconnected mobile device. The application has been developed on the Apple iOS operating system and is designed for use with the Apple iPad mobile digital device form factor. By expanding offline access to field users, transit agencies are able to rely less on conditional circumstances and connectivity and increase productivity by users in the field.

Contemporary OpenCAD Functionality -- This add-on module provides users with the innovative ability to access and mark up drawings within Infor EAM. Using the OpenCAD feature, users are able to quickly and accurately calculate floor space using predefined industry standards. The OpenCAD module simplifies the integration between EAM's digital asset information and the CAD graphical representations, and then provides users with access to DWG (drawing) and DGN (design) file formats. Long available in on-premises installations, OpenCAD is now available for SaaS customers and is now part of the CloudSuite Facilities Management offering.

Intelligent Nonconformity Tracking -- The latest version introduces nonconformity tracking as a core feature of Infor EAM. This allows users to quickly identify potential issues that can be tracked over time, and then assign a level of severity or risk based on a preset nonconformity index. Once case management within the audit log flags an issue, the user is prompted to create workflow tasks or follow-up orders that are related to the existing case. This capability can help make it easier to audit an event, such as an accident, by creating detailed documentation of the incident. Anomalies or issues can be monitored over time by using the Condition Score Matrix Setup screen that is linked to the nonconformity assessment, allowing the user to search by severity, intensity, size and importance.

Dark UI Scheme -- The new dark UI scheme is designed to aid users in industrial settings by providing a higher contrast display. This makes it easier for field users to access data and make assessments regardless of locational conditions.

The update to Infor EAM will also include expanded equipment ranking to help ease a complex process with person-to-person and day-to-day variables. This is designed to add a layer of consistency, and once a rank is assigned includes factors such as changes in environment, regulations, procedures, and methods. The newly developed equipment ranking function features a survey in which a numerical value is assigned, so answers are provided and the system can apply the valuation to a defined algorithm that in turn calculates a ranking score and index. This introduces a level of consistency, flexibility, and logic to the process of determining equipment rankings.

"The latest version of Infor EAM is designed to provide certain important functionality for all industries, and specifically for transit agencies," said Mike Stone, product manager, Infor EAM. "It provides capabilities to track and record incidents that fall outside the normal work order process, and can help streamline the difficult task of uniformly ranking equipment. It also gives those in the transit industry new tools for accessing their EAM solution."

Keep Current on Infor:

Subscribe to the Infor RSS Feed

Follow Infor on Twitter

Connect with Infor on LinkedIn

Like Infor on Facebook

View Infor videos on YouTube

About Infor

Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 15,000 employees and over 90,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

This announcement reflects the direction Infor may take with regard to the specific product(s) described herein, all of which is subject to change by Infor in its sole discretion, with or without notice to you. This announcement is not a commitment to you in any way and you should not rely on this document or any of its content in making any decision. Infor is not committing to develop or deliver any specified enhancement, upgrade, product or functionality, even if such is described in this announcement and even if such description is accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should," "will," and/or similar expressions. Many factors can affect Infor's product development plans and the nature, content and timing of future product releases, all of which remain in the sole discretion of Infor. This announcement, in whole or in part, may not be incorporated into any contractual agreement with Infor or its subsidiaries or affiliates. Infor expressly disclaims any liability with respect to this announcement.