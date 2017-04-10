Infor Given 5-Star Rating in CRN's 2017 Partner Program Guide

Company Recognized in Annual Guide for Fifth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Infor, a leading provider of beautiful business applications specialized by industry and built for the cloud, today announced that the company has been given a 5-Star rating in the 2017 Partner Program Guide from CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company. This marks the fifth year that the Infor Partner Network (IPN) has been named in the annual guide, which serves as the definitive listing of partner programs from technology vendors that provide products and services through the IT channel. The 5-Star Partner Program Guide rating recognizes an elite subset of companies that offer solution providers the best partnering elements in their channel programs.

To determine the 2017 5-Star ratings, The Channel Company's research team assessed each vendor's partner program based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication.

"For solution providers, finding the right technology vendors to partner with is crucial to the health of their business, and the vast array of choices can be overwhelming," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "Our annual Partner Program Guide and 5-Star ratings help them narrow the field, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and outlining their strengths and benefits."

Infor's investments are in areas that partners have indicated are the most important, including: dedicated partner management, cloud enablement, a demand generation exchange that provides lead generation tools and resources, and a partner helpdesk, which provides dedicated resources and assistance with implementation and delivery. Most importantly, Infor's partner program is designed to provide partners with the advantage of offering micro-vertical specialization in the cloud or on-premise to better serve their customers and showcase their individual strengths.

"Our partners are critical to Infor's growth initiatives, and to be named to the CRN Partner Program Guide once again is truly an honor. It reaffirms the work that our team does on a daily basis to ensure our partners have everything they need to grow successful businesses. This, specifically, is an acknowledgement from our partners and the industry that we are doing the right things," said Jeff Abbott, senior vice president, global channel business unit, Infor. "It is always exciting to be named to a list such as this as we continue to grow our partnerships with organizations around the world."

The 2017 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.

