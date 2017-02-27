Infor to Hold Investor Conference Call to Discuss Q3 Fiscal Year 2017 Results on Thursday, March 2, 2017

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 27, 2017) - Infor, a leading provider of beautiful business applications specialized by industry and built for the cloud, today announced that it will host an investor conference call to discuss Q3 fiscal year 2017 results for current holders of Infor securities and other interested parties on Thursday, March 2, at 11 a.m. Eastern time. Materials and dial-in details will be available at http://www.infor.com/company/infor-investors-relations/ after 9 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, March 2.

