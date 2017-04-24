Infor Hospitality Announces New Integration with CeloPay

New Collaboration to Offer More Secure Payment Processing Options for Hospitality Industry

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - Infor, a leading provider of beautiful business applications specialized by industry and built for the cloud, today announced a new collaboration with CeloPay. As international standards continue to increase for payment processing, Infor Hospitality now integrates with CeloPay, a leading global payments solutions provider, to offer current and future customers a solution that will help mitigate guests' risk of card-not-present fraud losses. Infor Hospitality offers a fully integrated suite of operational and financial applications, for every area of the hospitality enterprise, from the front desk to the back office.

"We take the security of data very seriously at CeloPay, but we do not believe that security and compliance should make things more difficult. We created CeloPay to be securely used anytime, anywhere with a seamless emphasis on data protection and compliance," said Jason Harper, CEO of CeloPay. "The relationship we have with Infor Hospitality is extremely beneficial for customers, who can now experience an easier way to collect payment information. It's rare to find a company that aligns so well with your own, but that is what we have found in Infor, and we are excited to continue growing the relationship."

Infor's strategic relationship with CeloPay will enable Infor Hospitality customers to procure CeloPay to manage these payment collection processes in a secure, streamlined and efficient manner. Security and compliance are at the core of the CeloPay product that is built to be easy to use and flexible. CeloPay facilitates the secure submission and processing of information so that information is safely processed without the need for email or fax.

"Unfortunately, data breaches are still a serious, top of mind issue for the hospitality industry, and collaborating with CeloPay to provide an enhanced security solution will help keep Infor's customers modern and competitive, while still providing an exceptional guest experience," said Stewart Applbaum, senior vice president and general manager, Infor Hospitality. "We want our Hospitality customers to have the best experiences with our products and will continue to provide them new and enhanced ways in which to transform their businesses."

About Infor

Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 15,000 employees and over 90,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

