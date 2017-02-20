Infor Launches Integrated Service and Support Agency for Healthcare Customers

Infor Commits to Continued Investment in the Customer Journey and Experience with New Infor Services Healthcare

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 20, 2017) - Infor, a leading provider of beautiful business applications specialized by industry and built for the cloud, today announced the launch of Infor Services Healthcare, transforming the way healthcare organizations select, deploy and use modern technology solutions in a new cloud era. With Infor, customers receive reliable, responsive and accountable service along their journey with a program management office and dedicated healthcare resources. Through this new healthcare-focused business unit within Infor, customers get faster time to value with Infor solutions.

Infor Services Healthcare is focused on making the move to Infor healthcare solutions an easy one, with continuous optimization. Each customer receives a specific deployment and optimization plan, updated semi-annually with ongoing value and outcome measurement. In addition, Infor will develop training and education tailored to the needs of each customer, including elearning, virtual onsite workshops, certification programs and training concierge to enable rapid, predictable and quality deployments of Infor solutions. As part of this strategy to help ensure successful customer outcomes, Infor Services Healthcare will also handle implementation and performance testing, and digital transformation via Hook & Loop, Infor's in-house design agency, and organizational optimization and transformation.

"As regulations continue to change, and demands become greater on organizations handling patient data and care delivery, it is clear that healthcare information technology must be modernized in order to keep up -- and cloud computing is at the center of this transformation," said Jeff Uliano, general manager and global leader, Infor Services Healthcare. "Working with our partners and holding ourselves accountable for our customers' success is essential. We are providing a number of essential services including value engineering, training and education, change management, digitalization transformation, rapid deployment, and continuous optimization. Our customer's journey and their experience is our top priority."

For more information, please visit http://www.infor.com/services/.

