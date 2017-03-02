Infor Shares Details for Q3 Fiscal Year 2017 Investor Call

SOURCE: Infor
March 02, 2017 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - Infor, a leading provider of beautiful business applications specialized by industry and built for the cloud, today announced that materials related to the Infor investor conference call Thursday, March 2, 2017, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time, are provided on the Investors section of Infor's website.
Dial-in details for the March 2nd investor call are as follows:
A digital recording of the conference will be available for replay beginning on Friday, March 3, 2017. To access the recording, guests will use the Dial-In Numbers and the Conference Passcode listed below:
About Infor Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 15,000 employees and over 90,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.
For more information:John NardecchiaInfor651-767-4648investorrelations@infor.com
