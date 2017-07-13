Informa Launches New Community Dedicated to Connected Car and Autonomous Vehicle Industry

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Jul 13, 2017) - The Connected Car (http://theconnectedcar.com), the first news and networking community dedicated to the connected and autonomous vehicle industry, was launched this week by Informa, the leading global provider of business intelligence, academic publishing and events.

The Connected Car is a unique destination where industry professionals can access the business-critical intelligence they need to formulate effective business strategies to achieve competitive edge. The Connected Car unites OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, semiconductor/RFs, insurance carriers, CSPs and commercial-trucking professionals to define the new taxonomy of today's global automotive industry.

"Technology in the connected car and autonomous vehicle industry is accelerating at a rapid pace. As capabilities become more complex and players more diverse, we recognized the need for a central destination for credible news, analytical perspective, educational resources and access to industry experts," said Heavy Reading's lead IoT analyst Steve Bell, advising editor of The Connected Car and author of The Connected Car Taxonomy Decoded, a foundational white paper now available to premium members. "The Connected Car serves to inform and educate, while providing the community with the ability to network directly with peers and pioneers alike."

Geared to inform and educate the stakeholders of the connected vehicle ecosystem, The Connected Car features news, analyses, original research, videos, webinars, moderated discussion boards and interviews with the world's leading experts from the OEM, connectivity, telematics, autonomous vehicle, enterprise fleet, technology, and IoT sectors of the automotive industry.

Launch sponsors of The Connected Car include AT&T and Cisco Jasper.

