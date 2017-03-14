Infoworks Closes $15M Series B Financing

Company accelerates go-to-market activities to meet strong market demand

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - Infoworks.io, Inc., the industry leader in enterprise data warehousing on Hadoop, announced that it has closed $15 million in a Series B financing. The company will use the financing to scale go-to-market and customer success programs to meet customer demand. Centerview Capital Technology led the round with participation by existing investor Nexus Venture Partners. Ned Hooper of Centerview Capital Technology joins Buno Pati, Naren Gupta and Amar Arsikere on the Infoworks board of directors.

Global enterprises need next-generation data warehouses to harness the power of Big Data. Legacy solutions do not scale cost-effectively and are unable to address the requirements of both structured and unstructured data. To date, efforts to build data warehouses on Hadoop have required extensive custom development, a significant investment in time and capital, and have largely failed to meet enterprise requirements. Infoworks offers the market's first and only fully automated, end-to-end data warehousing solution on Hadoop, enabling enterprises to create and manage large-scale solutions to support their rapidly growing portfolios of high-performance, highly concurrent analytics use cases.

"We are excited to partner with Centerview Capital Technology and work with Ned on the board as we focus on scaling and accelerating our go-to-market activities," said Amar Arsikere, CEO and co-founder of Infoworks. "The requirement to build data warehouses on Hadoop is critical for Fortune 500 companies to capture the value of their data. The Centerview Capital Technology team brings deep sector expertise, operational experience and meaningful relationships with IT and business executives at Fortune 500 companies that will help us continue to grow sales and meet customer demand."

"Building and managing data warehouses on Hadoop is imperative for enterprises in the age of Big Data," said Ned Hooper of Centerview Capital Technology. "We have been very impressed by the ease with which large, global companies have deployed the Infoworks platform. Amar has assembled a world-class team and we are excited to partner with them."

About Centerview Capital Technology

Centerview Capital Technology, based in Palo Alto, California, is an investment adviser focused on growth capital for the technology industry. Centerview Capital Technology actively partners with leading management teams to build enduring companies, including SecureWorks, Quantenna Communications and Acquia. The team has extensive technology-sector knowledge, operational expertise and deep industry relationships that can be leveraged to unlock value and propel businesses forward. To learn more about Centerview Capital Technology, visit www.centerviewcapital.com/technology/.

About Nexus Venture Partners

Nexus Venture Partners is a leading India-US Venture investor and partner with over one billion dollars under management, and an active portfolio of over 50 companies across technology, Internet, media, consumer, and business services sectors. Nexus partners have invested in a variety of companies leading to numerous successful public offerings and M&A transactions. The fund has invested in numerous companies focused on collecting, managing, cleansing and analyzing data. Nexus portfolio companies include Aryaka, biz2credit, Cloud.com, Gluster, H2O, Indix, Postman, Pubmatic, Quandl, helpshift, Snapdeal, Netmagic, and Druva. To learn more about Nexus Venture Partners, visit: www.nexusvp.com.

About Infoworks

The Infoworks platform provides the market's first and only automated, end-to-end solution for modern data warehousing on Hadoop. Infoworks provides complete functionality from data ingestion, data synchronization and building data models and cubes in a single platform -- reducing the time to production from months to days. Based in Silicon Valley and founded by experts in data warehousing and big data, Infoworks is backed by Centerview Capital Technology and Nexus Venture Partners. For more information visit www.infoworks.io.