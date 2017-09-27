InfoWorld Recognizes the Open Source Software Driving the Change of Pace in Technology

The 2017 Best of Open Source Awards (Bossies) showcase the top innovative products available to software developers and IT organizations today

FRAMINGHAM, MA--(Marketwired - September 27, 2017) - InfoWorld -- the technology media brand committed to keeping IT decision-makers ahead of the technology curve -- announces the winners of its 2017 Best of Open Source Software Awards, better known as the Bossies. Each year these awards recognize the software products that bring the most innovation and reinvention to IT departments, ranging from software development tools to data analytics software. The 68 winners in this year's Bossie Awards are the tools and technologies that are answering IT's questions and allowing businesses to excel in this changing period of digital business.

The 2017 awards recognize the top open source projects in five categories (Software Development, Cloud Computing, Databases and Analytics, Machine Learning, and Networking and Security), encompassing established tools and newcomers. This year's winning projects were selected by InfoWorld editors and expert contributors, who have direct experience with open source technologies and currently work in IT and software development. These expert contributors and their first-hand familiarity with cutting-edge technologies are the foundations of InfoWorld's product reviews and product awards.

"If you're looking for something to blame for the blistering pace of change in information technology, look no further than open source," said Doug Dineley, executive editor of InfoWorld. "Open source is reinventing how we develop software, analyze data, and build scalable systems right before our eyes. InfoWorld's Bossie Awards celebrate the projects that are leading the way."

InfoWorld's 2017 Best of Open Source Software Award winners:

Software Development

Apollo Server

Clojure

Enzyme

Ethereum

Go

Kotlin

Kotlin Native

Lottie

.Net Core

OpenRemote

React Native

Rust

Scala Native

TypeScript

Visual Studio Code

WebAssembly

Cloud Computing

Awless

Docker

Envoy

Jaeger

Kops

Kubernetes

Linkerd

Moby and LinuxKit

OpenFaaS

Terraform

Zipkin

Databases and Analytics

Apache Arrow

Apache Kafka

Apache Kudu

Apache Solr

Apache Spark

Apache TinkerPop

Apache Zeppelin

CockroachDB

CrateDB

Cruise Control for Kafka

Greenplum

JanusGraph

MapD

R Project

Machine Learning

Apache MXNet

Caffe2

CatBoost

CoreML

GNU Octave

H2O

Microsoft Cognitive Toolkit

PyTorch

Scikit-learn

Synaptic

TensorFlow

XGBoost

Networking and Security

Aardvark

Bitscout

IsThisLegit

LEDE

Moloch

Ncrack

Phinn

Privacy Badger

Rudra

Securitybot

Security Graph Language

Signal

StrutsHoneypot

VersionEye

XRay

To learn more about the 2017 Best of Open Source Software Award recipients, visit InfoWorld.com.

About InfoWorld Best of Open Source Awards

Each year, InfoWorld's Bossies (Best of Open Source Software awards) recognize the best open source software for businesses and IT professionals. InfoWorld's central mission has always been to identify the most innovative products available to developers and IT organizations. Increasingly, those products -- ranging from software development tools to cloud infrastructure software to big data platforms -- come from open source projects. Bossie winners are chosen by InfoWorld editors and reviewers.

About InfoWorld

InfoWorld is the leading resource for content and tools for keeping IT decision-makers "ahead of the technology curve." The InfoWorld Expert Contributor Network provides a unique perspective in the market; our editors provide first-hand experience from testing, deploying and managing implementation of emerging enterprise technologies. InfoWorld's Web site (InfoWorld.com) and strategic marketing services provide a deep dive into specific technologies to help IT decision-makers excel in their roles and provide opportunities for IT vendors to reach this audience. InfoWorld is published by IDG. Company information is available at www.idg.com.

Follow InfoWorld on Twitter: @InfoWorld #Bossies2017

Follow IDG on Twitter: @IDGWorld

Join InfoWorld on LinkedIn: http://www.infoworld.com/linkedin

Like InfoWorld on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InfoWorld

About IDG

IDG connects the world of tech buyers with insights, intent and engagement. IDG is the world's leading media, data and marketing services company that activates and engages the most influential technology buyers. Our premium brands, including CIO®, Computerworld®, PCWorld® and Macworld®, engage the most powerful audience of technology buyers providing essential guidance on the evolving technology landscape. Our global data intelligence platform activates purchasing intent, powering our clients' success. IDG Marketing Services creates custom content with marketing impact across video, mobile, social and digital. We execute complex campaigns that fulfill marketers' global ambitions seamlessly with consistency that delivers results and wins awards. IDG is the #1 tech media company in the world, per comScore.*

*Source: comScore Media Metrix, Desktop Unique Visitors, Worldwide, January 2017