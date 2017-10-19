InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE: PFFR) Declares Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 19, 2017) - The InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF ( NYSE : PFFR) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37238. The dividend will be paid October 30, 2017 to shareholders of record as of the close of business October 23, 2017.

PFFR Cash Distribution:

Ex-Date: Friday, October 20 th

Record Date: Monday, October 23 rd

Payable Date: Monday, October 30th

Infrastructure Capital Advisors expects to declare future dividends on a quarterly basis. Dividends are planned, but not guaranteed, for the months of January, April, July, and October of each year. The next dividend is scheduled to occur in January 2018.

ABOUT INFRASTRUCTURE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC (ICA) is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages exchange traded funds and a series of hedge funds. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City. ICA seeks total-return opportunities in key infrastructure sectors, including energy, real estate, transportation, industrials and utilities. It often identifies opportunities in entities that are not taxed at the entity level, such as master limited partnerships ("MLPs") and real estate investment trusts ("REITs"). It also looks for opportunities in credit and related securities, such as preferred stocks. Current income is a primary objective in most, but not all, of the company's investing activities. The focus is generally on asset-intensive companies that generate and distribute substantial streams of free cash flow. For more information, please visit www.infracapfunds.com.

DISCLOSURE

Expenses are based on estimated amounts for the current fiscal year. The management fee is structured as a "unified fee", out of which the Fund's sub-adviser pays all routine expenses for the Fund, except payments under any 12b-1 plan; taxes and other governmental fees; brokerage fees, commissions and other transaction expenses; interest and other costs of borrowing money; litigation or arbitration expenses; acquired fund fees and expenses; and extraordinary expenses of the Fund, each of which is paid by the Fund.

The InfraCap REIT Preferred Stock Index is a market cap weighted index designed to provide diversified exposure to high yielding liquid preferred securities issued by Real Estate Investment Trusts listed in the US.

You should consider the fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before investing. Contact ETF Distributors LLC at 1-888-383-4184 or visit www.infracappffr.com to obtain a prospectus which contains this and other information about the fund. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Fund Risks:

Preferred Stocks: Preferred stocks may decline in price, fail to pay dividends, or be illiquid. Real Estate Investment: The fund may be negatively affected by factors specific to the real estate market, including interest rates, leverage, property, and management. Industry/Sector Concentration: A fund that focuses its investments in a particular industry or sector will be more sensitive to conditions that affect that industry or sector than a non-concentrated fund. Passive Strategy/Index Risk: A passive investment strategy seeking to track the performance of the Underlying Index may result in the Fund holding securities regardless of market conditions or their current or projected performance. This could cause the Fund's returns to be lower than if the Fund employed an active strategy. Correlation to Index: The performance of the fund and its index may vary somewhat due to factors such as fund flows, transaction costs, and timing differences associated with additions to and deletions from its index. Market Volatility: Securities in the fund may go up or down in response to the prospects of individual companies and general economic conditions. Price changes may be short or long term. No Guarantee: There is no guarantee that the portfolio will meet its objective.

Virtus ETF Advisers, LLC serves as the investment advisor and Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC serves as the sub-advisor to the Fund.

The Fund is distributed by ETF Distributors LLC, an affiliate of Virtus ETF Advisers, LLC.