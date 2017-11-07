"Infrastructure and cities development is vital to support growth": new RICS President

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Nov 7, 2017) - John Hughes FRICS today becomes RICS President 2017-18, at an inauguration in Toronto, Canada.

Mr Hughes is a founding partner of Hemson Consulting Ltd, an advisory firm specialising in planning policy, municipal finance and related issues. With over 40 years' experience in the industry, he is the first RICS President based in Canada.

Mr Hughes becomes President in the year Canada celebrates the 150th anniversary of Confederation. In 2018, RICS -- a global professional body working across land, real estate, construction and infrastructure - will also celebrate its 150th anniversary.

The anniversary offers an opportunity to celebrate RICS' past, while ensuring the profession is ready to meet future challenges in the built environment. The celebrations include a global competition to identify solutions to the most pressing challenges facing rapidly growing cities.

Mr Hughes said, "Infrastructure is vital to the successful growth of sustainable cities. We must develop more commercially innovative approaches to delivering projects that are affordable and on time. To meet this challenge the shortage of skills and capacity must be addressed together with the rights of land owners, and others who are affected by projects. RICS has a public interest perspective and provides international standards that increase transparency which, together, can help to balance the needs of different groups".

RICS will redouble its efforts to fulfil this commitment when it convenes the third Summit of the World Built Environment Forum in London in April 2018. Under the theme 'Urbanisation, Innovation and Civilisation', the Summit will focus on the commercial strategies needed to harness the enormous potential of the 21st century's people and places.

Joining Mr. Hughes in the RICS Presidential Team over the next year are RICS President-Elect Chris Brooke FRICS, based in Hong Kong, and RICS Senior Vice President Tim Neal FRICS, based in London.

About RICS

Confidence through professional standards

RICS promotes and enforces the highest professional qualifications and standards in the development and management of land, real estate, construction and infrastructure. Our name promises the consistent delivery of standards - bringing confidence to the markets we serve.

We accredit 125,000 professionals and any individual or firm registered with RICS is subject to our quality assurance. Their expertise covers property, asset valuation, real estate management; the development of infrastructure; and the management of natural resources, such as mining, farms and woodland. From environmental assessments and building controls to negotiating land rights in an emerging economy; if our members are involved the same professional standards and ethics apply.

We believe that standards underpin effective markets. With up to seventy per cent of the world's wealth bound up in land and real estate, our sector is vital to economic development, helping to support stable, sustainable investment and growth around the globe.

With offices covering the major political and financial centres of the world, our market presence means we are ideally placed to influence policy and embed professional standards. We work at a cross-governmental level, delivering international standards that will support a safe and vibrant marketplace in land, real estate, construction and infrastructure, for the benefit of all.

We are proud of our reputation and work hard to protect it, so clients who work with an RICS professional can have confidence in the quality and ethics of the services they receive.