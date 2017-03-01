Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi applauds announcement of multi-use path on Gordie Howe International Bridge

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 1, 2017) - Infrastructure Canada

"Today's announcement that the Gordie Howe International Bridge will include a non-motorized, multi-use pathway is good news for this important international project and especially for cycling enthusiasts in the Windsor-Detroit region. It is a great way to support clean urban transport.

"I applaud the Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority for their ongoing efforts to ensure public engagement on all aspects of this project, including working in partnership with Canada Border Services Agency and US Customs and Border Protection to make this path a reality.

"This continued collaboration was further affirmed by Prime Minister Trudeau and President Trump who recently reiterated their strong support for the construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

"In the short-term, the bridge will stimulate the local, regional and national economies by creating jobs and opportunities for businesses. In the long-term, it will contribute to the economic growth and continued prosperity of both Canada and the United States.

"We are committed to the Gordie Howe International Bridge and to making federal infrastructure investments that help grow our economy, create good middle-class jobs and enhance productivity in communities across Canada."

Twitter: @INFC_eng

Website: Infrastructure Canada