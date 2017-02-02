Ingleside Ethylene Enters Start-Up, Leads Massive Jump in New U.S. Capacity for 2017, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, TX--(Marketwired - Feb 2, 2017) - Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) -- Ingleside Ethylene LLC has completed construction of its 1.2 billion pound-per-year ethylene unit in Gregory, Texas, and the new capacity is on the brink of entering the market. Commissioning activities are complete and feed is being introduced to the unit.

