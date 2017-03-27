Ingram Micro Cloud Adds Azure and New Hosting Solutions to Odin Automation Essentials Platform

Supports sales, delivery and administration of web hosting, infrastructure services and Microsoft cloud services through a single, scalable platform

RUST, GERMANY--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - Ingram Micro Inc. today announced that the new release of Odin Automation Essentials, a preconfigured service automation platform, will include significant new capabilities for hosting service providers, enabling them to easily and cost-effectively bring a broader range of higher-margin services to market faster using a single, scalable platform.

Delivering a highly customizable and flexible infrastructure, the new release of Odin Automation Essentials empowers service providers to proactively build and deliver a strong cloud and hosting service portfolio. The enhanced platform provides additional revenue-generating opportunities through bundling Microsoft cloud services, domain registration, as well as shared and virtual private server (VPS) hosting services with a provider's own professional services.

"Service providers face ongoing product and service commoditization in an increasingly competitive marketplace," said Nimesh Davé, EVP, Global Cloud, Ingram Micro. "The upcoming release of Odin Automation Essentials makes it much easier for service providers to sell, deliver and administer differentiating, higher-margin cloud and hosted services within a single platform, utilizing one interface."

Historically, service providers spent days or weeks trying to purchase, resell and deliver cloud services while agents had to establish various contractual relationships, design provisioning and management processes, and integrate third-party billing, payment and support systems. Odin Automation Essentials eliminates all these time-consuming tasks so providers can install and deploy a comprehensive and scalable automation platform with a powerful online, integrated storefront in just a few hours.

Odin Automation Essentials includes Microsoft cloud services like Azure, Office 365, Dynamics 365, Enterprise Mobility Suite and Windows 10 Enterprise licenses ready for sale, out of the box, using existing contracts. The most popular shared hosting and VPS hosting plans are also included, empowering hosters to differentiate their offerings and bundle services for greater cross-sell potential. Other capabilities include fully automated order intake, billing and invoicing, payment processing, configuration and provisioning modules.

Key enhancements include:

Microsoft Azure : Via Microsoft Azure, service providers can offer Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) solutions even if they do not have the capital, space and resources to own and maintain their own servers

: Via Microsoft Azure, service providers can offer Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) solutions even if they do not have the capital, space and resources to own and maintain their own servers WebHosting Plesk Module : Using the latest stock version of Plesk Onyx and 12.5 on Windows and Linux, service providers can sell WordPress hosting plans and feature-rich web and email shared hosting services

: Using the latest stock version of Plesk Onyx and 12.5 on Windows and Linux, service providers can sell WordPress hosting plans and feature-rich web and email shared hosting services Cloud Infrastructure: Leveraging the latest technologies like Virtuozzo 7, service providers can offer VPS hosting-like containers and virtual machines to customers that demand dedicated server resources or need greater flexibility

The new hosting services are also available in the next generation of Odin Automation Premium, a leading digital and cloud services platform. Sharing the same code base with Odin Automation Essentials, the next generation of Odin Automation Premium will serve large hosting service providers worldwide who need more scalability, high availability, multi-cloud management and access to comprehensive reseller channels and a comprehensive portfolio, without limitations. With the enhanced Odin platforms and hosting modules, Ingram Micro Cloud enables cloud and hosting service providers to simplify their cloud services delivery and scale business growth at their own pace.

"Instead of having to juggle multiple providers and products to build our own platform, we can simplify everything by using Odin Automation Essentials as the foundation for our hosting and cloud business," said Jürgen Weber, CEO at WEBERcloud, Germany. "This will enable us to expand and add products and services as our clients demand them, deepen customer relationships and take advantage of higher margins with a wider portfolio of services."

General availability for the new hosting capabilities of Odin Automation Essentials and the next generation of Odin Automation Premium is scheduled for early Q2 2017. To learn more, please visit http://www.ingrammicrocloud.com/odin-automation-essentials/ and http://www.ingrammicrocloud.com/odin-automation-premium/. Additionally, visit Ingram Micro Cloud at Booth F07 during World Hosting Days, March 25-31 in Rust, Germany.

About Ingram Micro Cloud

At Ingram Micro Cloud™, we view cloud not just as a single technology, but as a foundational platform to run and drive a whole new way of doing business. By leveraging our platforms and ecosystem, cloud service providers, telecom companies, resellers and enterprises can quickly transform and get up and running in the cloud within minutes, with little to no investment. Our portfolio includes vetted security, communication and collaboration, business applications, cloud management services and infrastructure solutions designed to help clients monetize and manage the entire lifecycle of cloud and digital services, infrastructure and IoT subscriptions. For more information, please visit: www.IngramMicroCloud.com.

About Ingram Micro Inc.

Ingram Micro helps businesses Realize the Promise of Technology™. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. More at www.ingrammicro.com.