IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 9, 2017) - Ingram Micro Inc. today announced the addition of NCR Silver and NCR Silver Pro Restaurant Edition in the U.S. to the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace, a leading automated cloud services platform that allows Ingram Micro resellers to purchase, provision, manage, and invoice cloud technology with confidence and ease.

Ingram Micro Cloud™ is the first cloud service provider to offer NCR Silver subscriptions through an automated cloud delivery platform.

NCR Silver is an all-in-one mobile point-of-sale (POS) system by NCR that makes it easier for small to medium-sized businesses to transact sales, market to customers, manage day-to-day operations and grow their business. In addition to its robust cloud-based POS functionality, NCR Silver offers inventory management, email marketing and loyalty programs, plus reporting tools available through the NCR Console add-on, to help businesses better understand and engage with their customer base while maximizing ROI.

"The point-of-sale industry is at the brink of a major transformation as more retailers embrace mobile technology to better align their businesses to the way consumers want to transact," said Tarik Faouzi, vice president, Global Cloud Partners and Solutions, Ingram Micro. "We are pleased to add NCR Silver to the Cloud Marketplace to anchor our retail cloud portfolio and remain committed to our vision of better serving SMBs in this segment by enhancing this offering with complementary value-added services."

By relying on off-the-shelf technology that merchants likely already own, such as tablets, NCR Silver enables small to medium-sized businesses to set up a POS system for a fraction of the price of traditional systems and maximize business efficiency by minimizing the common challenges associated with the implementation of enterprise-grade systems.

NCR Silver Pro Restaurant Edition offers additional features specifically tailored to help restaurants improve the customer experience and generate more business, including table mapping to optimize seating availability and check splitting to break up a bill any number of ways.

The Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace automates the service delivery, customer management and invoicing of NCR Silver subscriptions allowing Ingram Micro resellers to quickly and easily offer an advanced cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) system to their end-customers in an industry where traditional POS use is declining.

"With Ingram Micro's cloud-based technology knowledge and NCR's innovation and history, it's a match that just makes sense," said Chris Poelma, president and general manager of NCR Silver. "We're pleased to extend our market-ready NCR Silver product line to the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace in the U.S. and deliver a leading cloud-based business management solution that is aligned with the ever-changing retail landscape."

To learn more about NCR Silver on the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace in the U.S., please visit: www.ingrammicrocloud.com/ncrsilver

